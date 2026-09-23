These Stories Of Forbidden Love And Devotion During The Troubles Reveal A More Intimate Side Of Conflict In Ireland

MENAFN - The Conversation) The following story is runner up in The Conversation Prize for writers 2026, a competition run in partnership with Faber and Curtis Brown. Read more about the competition here.

A woman is handing out paper cups of squash and flat lemonade at the back of a parochial hall in Belfast. This woman – I'll call her Charlotte* – is there with her husband, helping out at a disco for the Catholic Church's teenage congregants.

Her daughter is dancing inside; she's young, probably 13 or 14. Years later, recalling this moment from her adolescence, their daughter says:“Daddy would be on the door, Mummy would be handing out minerals [soft drinks] in the back”. It's an ordinary scene of parental duty and care, except for two details: this was the mid-70s and Charlotte was a Protestant.

Charlotte didn't convert and didn't attend Mass. Instead, she went to Church of Ireland services, in a different part of Belfast, with her sister. Charlotte's husband – I'll call him Eoin – drove Charlotte there every week. Eoin attended Vigil Mass on Saturday evenings to ensure he was free on Sunday mornings to help his wife.

After Eoin's sudden death, Charlotte continued to contribute to the local Catholic Church's weekly offertory by asking her neighbour to take the collections envelope with her to Mass. When Charlotte died, eleven years after her husband, both her Church of Ireland rector and the Catholic priest came to the house to pay their respects.“I thought it spoke volumes about who my parents were and about their values”, their daughter said.

Their daughter shared these fragments of memory carefully, offering an account of her parents and their love for each other through stories of everyday devotion. The tenderness with which she spoke of them made the warmth of their life together tangible. At the height of the Troubles, 20 years before any meaningful discussion about ceasefires, coexistence was happening through small, supposedly unremarkable moments like a husband driving his wife to church, or two clergymen visiting a grieving daughter.

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The intimate sphere is never private alone. Domestic familiarity does not dissolve political division. Stories like Eoin's and Charlotte's are bruised by what is not said; heavy with uneasy compromise, asymmetrical sacrifice, emotional labour. These are life histories marked by weddings without music (“a day to be got through”); baptisms without parents or grandparents; siblings attending different schools. Mixed marriage did not resolve the hostilities of Irish politics so much as translate them into the rhythms of daily life. Here, contradiction was negotiated through mundane ritual and strategic silence; acts of conciliation and maintenance.

Stories of forbidden love that ultimately triumphs over adversity are enduringly popular. In Ireland there is a particular local flavour to such tales of clandestine lovers, where a pair from opposite sides of the so-called divide translate national conflict into romance.

I understand the appeal of these stories. I've spent a large part of my life reading them, watching them, thinking about them. But the more I encountered these stories where political and emotional commitments seemed irreconcilable, the more I began to ask: what was life like for those who found themselves inescapably drawn to someone they shouldn't be?

A more intimate history

Over the past several years, I've been leading a project to build an archive of oral histories documenting mixed marriage in Ireland. Interviews were conducted by Ruth Duffy, a research fellow at Queen's University Belfast, for the project and this collection of intimate histories allows people to share their family stories in their own words.

Mixed marriage has long been made to bear symbolic weight far beyond the lives of the couples themselves. It is invoked as proof of peace-building, assimilation, coexistence or, more darkly, betrayal. But this archive tells a much more ambivalent story: that the messiness of romantic desire, filial love, political allegiance and religious duty could never be contained within the political scripts that have dominated the Irish story.

People have shared recollections that are vibrant, unexpected and bittersweet. I anticipated encountering stories marked by bigotry, intolerance and violence. These certainly exist. Many people and their families paid an enormous cost for their choice of partner.

People changed their names and couples were burnt out of their houses. Teenagers emigrated to get married and devout congregants were threatened with excommunication. Families were ostracised; mothers were coerced into putting their babies up for adoption; children were taken from their parents and placed in orphanages run by particular religious groups. People were killed.

These are not the cliches of a Troubles thriller but the realities of many people's lives. The nature of the Northern Ireland conflict was terrifyingly intimate. In his poem 'Wounds', the late Michael Longley captures some of the desecration of a war that could see a man executed in his own home:

Amid these harrowing accounts, what lingers is the vitality of small things: the supper dishes, paper cups of squash and collections envelopes.

Textures, ambiguity and awkwardness

Perhaps the greatest surprise was the number of children who wanted to share their experiences of their parents' – or even grandparents' – mixed marriages.

Many of them voiced a similar impulse to share so“their parents' story could be captured”;“their history is important for people to know, in a small way”.

For a researcher, the ethical demands implicit in listening to these memories cannot be overstated: you can hear that these are narratives shaped by love and pride. These are stories told with vulnerability and shared with hope. I feel that duty of care acutely; for this reason, all the names I use here are pseudonyms.

Despite the palpable affection in these intimate histories, they are not simple exercises in nostalgia. The tellers interpret and historicise their past, even as they offer it for curation.

A woman I'll call Sarah expressed a“special kind of sadness” about the impact mixed marriage had on her parents and her family,“and because you're a child, you don't really understand”. These stories make painfully clear how society asked children to bear the burden of their parents' marriages in a context of immense political discord and trauma. Adult children of mixed marriages frequently articulate an early intuition, a childhood sense, that something was amiss. These children don't just inherit the political consequences of mixed marriage: they inherit its textures, ambiguity and awkwardness.

Things become most troublesome for mixed marriages when family life collided with institutions. Weddings, baptisms, schooling and funerals were especially fraught. In the words of one of our interviewees, these were instances that“made religion rear its ugly head”. Occasions that ought to have been a time for celebration and unity often prised open division with startling force. Photograph albums capture weddings where family members looked strained:“the worst thing that could possibly have happened had happened”.

I wonder how different our understanding of modern Ireland would be if we turned to family histories like these, rather than politicians and paramilitaries, to understand conflict and its legacy?

Some individuals recalled not just inheriting two traditions but actively inhabiting both in ways that neither community would approve of. One woman, May, shared an astonishing story about her father.

Asked to produce his birth and baptismal certificates before he could get married, the man was bewildered to discover that he had been baptised twice. Believing himself to be a lifelong Catholic, he learnt that he was baptised first in the Church of Ireland at four weeks' old in Belfast's St John's Cathedral in 1912. In 1915, as a three-year-old, he was baptised again at St Matthew's Catholic Church in the Short Strand.

Echoing so many stories about mixed life, these official records leave more questions than they answer. Over a hundred years later, his daughter May could only speculate why and how this had happened, attempting to make sense of institutional traces that seemed inherently paradoxical.

May's grandfather was at war, fighting on the Western Front, when his son was baptised for a second time in 1915. May suggested her Catholic grandmother might have had her three sons baptised again in the Catholic Church to curry favour with her family. Unsure whether her husband would return from war, and raising six children by herself, her grandmother would have needed all the support she could get.

The emotional and social work taken to manage a cross-community family like this must have been endless.

A woman I'll call Sarah shared some of the most distressing stories I've heard. The fourth and youngest child to her parents' mixed marriage, she was their first and only daughter. Like many mixed families in Ireland, her parents had agreed to the common compromise that any sons born to the marriage would be baptised in the Catholic church like their father, and any daughters raised in her mother's Evangelical church.

This did not protect Sarah's mother from humiliation and heartbreak. When Sarah's mother took her eldest son to the Catholic Church for his baptism, she expected to be welcomed and included in the service. She was his mother, after all. Instead, she was told to hand her baby over and sent to the back of the chapel while her son received the sacrament. This happened again with her next two sons. Three times she was made to watch from the back of the church as her sons were baptised without her.

When she had her daughter, Sarah, she was adamant that this would not happen again. As a girl, according to the uneasy but widespread Irish custom, Sarah ought to have been baptised in her mother's church. What followed reveals how familial bonds can crumple under the weight of deeply held religious convictions. Sarah recalls her mother telling her that, when Sarah was six months old, her Catholic relatives“kidnapped” her and had her baptised without her mother's consent. This time, her mother was not even allowed inside the chapel. Her father, Sarah reveals,“bent to peer pressure and the priests”.

Despite Sarah's Catholic baptism, her mother fought hard to ensure that Sarah was brought up Protestant; her mother also“kept to her word” and sent the boys to the Catholic chapel every week.

Sarah's household was a divided one, with the children attending different churches and different schools. They learned to pray in different languages; they were taught different histories; they played different sports. These practical accommodations created children who learned to move between parallel worlds, carrying a keen awareness of the selves they might have been under different circumstances.

These childhoods shaped by uneven concessions were defined by what Sarah called“unspoken boundaries”: rules children were expected to follow without ever fully understanding. Sarah used to attend Sunday School at the Evangelical Church she attended with her mother and, one week, her brothers went with her. When Sarah's mother arrived to collect her four children, she was greeted by her sons sitting outside on the steps of the church, waiting for her.“Whatever had happened”, Sarah recollected,“they wouldn't go in”.

Whatever had happened. The vagueness is telling. After all these years, Sarah still didn't know. The silence and heaviness of that unknown hovers over so many of these narratives, carried in the image of three small boys sitting on some steps outside the church.

I return again to Charlotte, handing out her cups of squash. I think of her six children, each inheriting the afterlives of choices made long before they could understand them. For Charlotte and Eoin's daughter, her parents were simply a“great example of how you can be yourself while compromising within your marriage and within your family”.

These families do not need their stories to be romanticised. They need them to be recognised. What mattered was not reconciliation in the abstract but the daily work of living together through contradiction and without resolution.

In the back of a parochial hall in Belfast, Charlotte was doing something both ordinary and extraordinary. She was making a family across a line that was meant to keep them apart. That labour – quiet, repetitive, unheroic – is part of Irish history too.

*Participants' names have been changed to protect their anonymity.