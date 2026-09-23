Alison Garden
- Senior Lecturer and UKRI Future Leaders Fellow, School of Arts, English and Languages, Queen's University Belfast
Alison Garden is a literary critic and cultural historian, and a UKRI Future Leaders Fellow, based at Queen's University Belfast. Alison is interested in how national narratives intersect with intimate experience and everyday life, with a particular focus on mixed marriage and its intergenerational afterlives.
Alison's first book, The Literary Afterlives of Roger Casement, 1899-2016, was published by Liverpool University Press in 2020. She has written for the TIME, Aeon, the Irish Times, the Guardian, RTÉ and Al Jazeera.
Her current research focuses on 'mixed marriage', or mixed relationships, in Ireland and she is always looking to talk to people with a story to tell. You can find out more here:Experience
- 2020–present UKRI Future Leaders Fellow, Queen's University Belfast
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