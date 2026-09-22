England Is Rainy Again. So Why Is It Still In Drought?

MENAFN - The Conversation) After one of the driest periods in recent memory, rain has finally returned to many parts of England. Lawns that were brown only a few weeks ago are green again, rivers have begun to rise and the parched appearance of the landscape is starting to fade.

So why are drought warnings still being discussed? And why have some experts suggested that it could take months of sustained rainfall, potentially through much of autumn and winter, before water resources fully recover?

The answer lies in a simple but often misunderstood fact. A drought is not just about the weather. It is about how much water is stored in soils, rivers, reservoirs and groundwater.

When rain finally arrives after a drought, the visual impact on the landscape can be surprisingly rapid. Vegetation responds quickly to this water, grass regains its colour and surface soils become wetter. To many people, these visible signs suggest that the drought is over. However, appearances can be misleading. These surface improvements tell only part of the story, and recovery from drought is often much slower than it first appears.

One way to think about drought recovery is using the analogy of a household savings account. If you spend more money than you earn for several months and draw down your savings, one pay cheque may help with immediate expenses, but it does not restore your finances to where they were before. First, the accumulated deficit must be paid back.

The same is true for water. Returning rainfall is undoubtedly welcome, but before drought can truly end, depleted water stores have to be replenished.

Different kinds of drought

Part of the confusion comes from the fact that scientists recognise different types of drought. Meteorological drought refers simply to a lack of rainfall. Agricultural drought occurs when soils become too dry to support crops and vegetation. Hydrological drought develops when rivers, reservoirs and groundwater fall below normal. These different droughts do not begin or end at the same time.

Much of England is still experiencing all three, even if recent rainfall has begun to ease agricultural drought, with surface soils replenished and vegetation recovering. The landscape already looks healthier than it did just a few weeks ago.

However, the deeper water stores that sustain rivers, ecosystems and public water supplies often remain depleted long after the weather has changed. This is why reports suggesting that some areas may need months of rainfall to recover can at first sound surprising. For most people, drought means dry ground and brown grass. For hydrologists, it means depleted water reserves. While vegetation may bounce back within days or weeks, groundwater levels can take many months to recover.

Where does the water go?

If England has experienced weeks of rain, a natural question follows: where has all that water gone?

The first destination for rainfall is often the soil itself. During drought, soils progressively dry out and develop what hydrologists call a soil moisture deficit. When rain returns, much of the incoming water is used simply to rewet the soil and there is nothing left to top up water stores.

Plants are another important destination. Vegetation rapidly responds to renewed moisture, using water to support growth and recover from dry conditions. Some of this water is then returned from the vegetation to the atmosphere through transpiration. At the same time, evaporation continues from soils, rivers, reservoirs and vegetation. During warmer months these losses can be substantial, reducing the amount of rainfall available to recharge surface and underground water stores.

Also, heavy rainfall is not always the solution many people imagine. During intense downpours the ground may be unable to absorb the water fast enough, especially when the soil is baked hard after hot weather. So instead of soaking into soils and replenishing groundwater, a greater proportion flows over the surface into drains, streams and rivers. This means rivers can rise dramatically after storms while groundwater levels remain below normal.

Much of the focus therefore turns to what is happening beneath our feet. Groundwater is stored within aquifers, layers of permeable rock and sediment that store water underground. These act as one of England's most important natural water reserves, helping supply drinking water and maintain river flows during dry conditions. But they recharge slowly.

The most effective groundwater recharge often occurs during autumn and winter, when temperatures are cooler, evaporation rates are lower, and vegetation is less actively using water. Under these conditions a greater proportion of rainfall can infiltrate into the ground and replenish deeper water stores. This is why drought recovery is often measured not in days or weeks but in seasons.

The recent rain marks an important turning point. It has helped replenish surface soils, supported recovering vegetation and begun restoring river flows. But drought recovery is about much more than making the landscape look green again. Before water resources fully recover, dry soils must be replenished, ecosystems must rebuild, reservoirs must refill and groundwater stores must gradually recover. That process takes time. So, while the rain signals the beginning of recovery, for many parts of England the drought is not yet fully over.