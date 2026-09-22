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Lucy Clarke

Lucy Clarke


2026-09-22 03:10:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Environmental Resliience, Department of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
Profile Articles

Lucy Clarke is an Associate Professor at Nottingham Trent University who explores how rivers shape our landscapes and the impact of flooding. She uses spatial mapping and remote sensing to track changes in river systems and landscapes over time. Alongside this, her research focuses on flood mitigation and resilience - developing practical, nature-based strategies that help communities prepare for and adapt to extreme weather events.

Experience
  • –present Associate professor, Nottingham Trent University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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