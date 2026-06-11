NCW Summons Comedians More, Jangra Over Rs 370 Biryani Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned comedians Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra to appear before the panel on June 22 over alleged objectionable remarks against women and the Rs 370 biryani controversy.

Taking suo motu cognisance of widely reported and viral video footage of an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, the commission expressed concern over the content of the viral video and the manner in which the alleged conduct was trivialised and presented as entertainment before the audience.

It observed that the normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman's consent, dignity and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women's safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence.

Taking note of the gravity of the matter, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Haryana Director General of Police, seeking immediate, stringent and time-bound action. The commission has called for a detailed action taken report (ATR) within seven days.

The commission has sought details regarding the status of registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, action taken against the individuals involved, examination and authentication of the viral video evidence, and the role of the organisers, performers and venue management in the incident.

Further, the commission has sought information on measures proposed by the police to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for promoting, encouraging or normalising sexual harassment, coercion or conduct that violates the dignity of women.

The commission condemned the incident and reiterated that consent is non-negotiable. It stated that any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement or disrespect towards a woman's autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity and safety guaranteed to women under the Constitution and laws of India.