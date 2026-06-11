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Türkiye–Syria Business Leaders Gather at Anadolu City Economies Summit
(MENAFN) The Anadolu City Economies Summit in Gaziantep–Aleppo has begun in Türkiye’s southeastern Gaziantep province, bringing together business and political figures from Türkiye and Syria, according to reports.
The event is organized under the coordination of the Gaziantep Governor’s Office and hosted by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, with support from Kalyon Construction and SANKO Holding.
Opening remarks were delivered by Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber, Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin, Aleppo Deputy Governor Mahmut Sahade, and Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagöz.
The summit agenda centers on developing a large-scale intermediate production ecosystem in the border region, alongside discussions on investment opportunities and cross-border economic cooperation.
Following the opening session, Anadolu Economy and Finance News Department Director Serhat Akkan moderated a panel titled “New Horizons in Trade for Türkiye and Syria,” featuring participation from Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar, according to reports.
The two ministers discussed potential areas of economic collaboration and trade expansion between their countries.
Türkiye’s Ambassador to Damascus, Nuh Yılmaz, also attended a special session focused on revitalizing trade, logistics, and production ties, with an emphasis on broader regional economic integration.
Another panel, titled “Opportunities and Possibilities in the New Era,” was moderated by Anadolu Gaziantep Regional Director Kerem Kocalar and included representatives from Gaziantep and Aleppo chambers of commerce and industry, who discussed private sector cooperation and future investment prospects.
The event is organized under the coordination of the Gaziantep Governor’s Office and hosted by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, with support from Kalyon Construction and SANKO Holding.
Opening remarks were delivered by Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber, Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin, Aleppo Deputy Governor Mahmut Sahade, and Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagöz.
The summit agenda centers on developing a large-scale intermediate production ecosystem in the border region, alongside discussions on investment opportunities and cross-border economic cooperation.
Following the opening session, Anadolu Economy and Finance News Department Director Serhat Akkan moderated a panel titled “New Horizons in Trade for Türkiye and Syria,” featuring participation from Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar, according to reports.
The two ministers discussed potential areas of economic collaboration and trade expansion between their countries.
Türkiye’s Ambassador to Damascus, Nuh Yılmaz, also attended a special session focused on revitalizing trade, logistics, and production ties, with an emphasis on broader regional economic integration.
Another panel, titled “Opportunities and Possibilities in the New Era,” was moderated by Anadolu Gaziantep Regional Director Kerem Kocalar and included representatives from Gaziantep and Aleppo chambers of commerce and industry, who discussed private sector cooperation and future investment prospects.
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