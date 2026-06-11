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IAEA Board Demands Iran Open Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) The International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-member Board of Governors passed a formal resolution Wednesday demanding that Tehran disclose full details of its enriched uranium holdings and grant international inspectors the access required to independently verify that information.
The measure cleared the board by a vote of 21 in favor, three opposed, and 10 abstentions, according to an official statement released by the UN nuclear watchdog.
Under the terms of the resolution, the board directed Iran to "provide the Agency with complete information on nuclear material inventories and design information for facilities" and to "grant the Agency all access it requires to verify this information."
The board voiced what it described as "grave concern" over findings by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi indicating that inspectors have gone nearly a year without the access needed to verify previously declared stockpiles of both highly enriched uranium (HEU) and low-enriched uranium (LEU) inside Iran.
Underscoring the depth of frustration among member states, the board said it "deeply regrets Iran's continued failure to remedy its non-compliance over the past 12 months, including its failure to provide the IAEA with requested information and access needed to verify previously declared nuclear material that the Agency has been unable to verify for one year."
The resolution also pointed to a June 2025 board ruling that found Tehran had been withholding full and timely cooperation from the agency since 2019 — specifically concerning undeclared nuclear material and activities at several sites across the country.
Despite the sharp rebuke, the board left the door open to diplomacy, reaffirming its backing for a negotiated settlement and pressing Iran to engage substantively and without preconditions in discussions aimed at demonstrating to the international community that its nuclear program is exclusively civilian in nature.
The measure cleared the board by a vote of 21 in favor, three opposed, and 10 abstentions, according to an official statement released by the UN nuclear watchdog.
Under the terms of the resolution, the board directed Iran to "provide the Agency with complete information on nuclear material inventories and design information for facilities" and to "grant the Agency all access it requires to verify this information."
The board voiced what it described as "grave concern" over findings by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi indicating that inspectors have gone nearly a year without the access needed to verify previously declared stockpiles of both highly enriched uranium (HEU) and low-enriched uranium (LEU) inside Iran.
Underscoring the depth of frustration among member states, the board said it "deeply regrets Iran's continued failure to remedy its non-compliance over the past 12 months, including its failure to provide the IAEA with requested information and access needed to verify previously declared nuclear material that the Agency has been unable to verify for one year."
The resolution also pointed to a June 2025 board ruling that found Tehran had been withholding full and timely cooperation from the agency since 2019 — specifically concerning undeclared nuclear material and activities at several sites across the country.
Despite the sharp rebuke, the board left the door open to diplomacy, reaffirming its backing for a negotiated settlement and pressing Iran to engage substantively and without preconditions in discussions aimed at demonstrating to the international community that its nuclear program is exclusively civilian in nature.
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