Royal Directives Dispatch Mobile Bakery To Lebanon As Humanitarian Support Continues

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- A mobile bakery was dispatched to Lebanon on Thursday under Royal directives, as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts aimed at supporting communities affected by challenging conditions and helping meet essential daily needs.

The mobile unit was sent by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army through the Jaber border crossing and is expected to contribute to food assistance efforts in affected areas.

The bakery consists of two trucks equipped with advanced baking equipment and technical systems, enabling it to produce up to 3,500 loaves of bread per hour.

The initiative forms part of Jordan's continued humanitarian engagement with Lebanon and reflects its commitment to providing practical support to sisterly countries during times of need.

The latest assistance follows a series of relief operations carried out in recent months, including the dispatch of six land convoys organized by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

Those convoys delivered 130 trucks loaded with food, medical and humanitarian supplies to various areas in Lebanon as part of ongoing efforts to support affected communities and strengthen food security.

The deployment of the mobile bakery expands the scope of humanitarian assistance by providing a sustainable means of producing fresh bread and addressing daily food requirements in locations facing increased demand.

Jordan also expressed appreciation for the cooperation provided by Syrian authorities in facilitating the passage of humanitarian convoys bound for Lebanon.

//Petra// RZ