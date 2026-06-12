We Gave Oxygen To Andhra Pradesh Which Was On Ventilator: Chandrababu Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Tirupati, June 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government during the last two years gave oxygen to Andhra Pradesh that was on a ventilator.

Declaring that the government remains committed to upholding the public trust through continued good governance, he called for a collective effort to make Andhra Pradesh a model state for the nation.

He stated that the NDA government started administration after treating the public mandate given in the 2024 elections as a responsibility entrusted to rebuild the state.

He was addressing a public meeting at Daminedu in Tirupati district to mark two years of the TDP-led coalition government.

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, state BJP president PVN Madhav and other NDA leaders addressed the public meeting titled "Two years of trust, development and welfare"

The Chief Minister highlighted the welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the coalition government. He outlined the government's achievements in governance, welfare delivery, infrastructure, investments and economic development.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the consistent support extended by the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising that Andhra Pradesh's progress has been strengthened through the Centre-State partnership.

Explaining the achievements of the 'Double engine government' over the past two years, he cautioned people against political conspiracies aimed at hindering the state's development.

He reminded public representatives that they are servants of the people, not rulers and must remain accountable to citizens.“Responding to our appeal to protect democracy and rebuild Andhra Pradesh, people delivered a historic verdict with 57 per cent vote share and 164 seats. We viewed the 2024 result not as a victory but as a responsibility entrusted to us for rebuilding the state. We chose to work as servants of the people rather than rulers,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that when the coalition government assumed office, every sector was in crisis, and institutions had been weakened.

He alleged that the destruction under YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule began with the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' and ended with a debt burden of nearly Rs 10 lakh crore. Central schemes and irrigation projects were neglected, investors were driven away, the future of youth was compromised, and those who questioned the government were harassed, he said.

He claimed that the coalition government restored law and order, stabilised governance and rebuilt damaged systems.

The Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh lost valuable opportunities between 2019 and 2024 and that the present government is systematically correcting the damage.“We promised welfare, development and good governance, and we are delivering on those promises. Along with the Super Six commitments, we are implementing our manifesto in a time-bound manner.”

He mentioned that under NTR Bharosa, pensions worth over Rs 65,000 crore have been distributed. Through Talliki Vandanam, the government is supporting children's education. Under the Shakti scheme, women have benefited from 710 million free bus journeys. Through Annadata Sukhibhava, in partnership with the Union Government, farmers are receiving Rs 20,000 annually. Paddy procurement payments are being credited within 24 hours.

“Welfare is reaching all sections of society, including toddy tappers, stone workers, priests, imams and muezzins. We are enabling SCs, STs, BCs and other communities to generate electricity through subsidised rooftop solar systems. Through P4, we are working to improve living standards. Through the Sanjeevani initiative, we are strengthening education and healthcare. We have filled 15,941 teacher posts through Mega DSC and recruited 5,757 police constables,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that the government has restored Andhra Pradesh's credibility among investors.

"We are establishing 175 MSME parks across the state. Investors who left during the previous administration are returning. Through the Speed of Doing Business reforms, approvals are being granted quickly and efficiently. Within just 36 days, approvals were granted for a fifth-generation fighter aircraft project at Puttaparthi. Rayalaseema is emerging as a horticulture hub and is attracting investments in space, drone and defence sectors. A Royal Enfield manufacturing unit is coming to the Tirupati district. Gold mining operations are set to begin at Jonnagiri in Kurnool district.”

The Chief Minister also announced that the government would work toward implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office and praised his leadership.

"The Union Government has consistently supported Andhra Pradesh in key areas such as Polavaram, Amaravati, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the Railway Zone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office have laid a strong foundation for India's future and accelerated development across sectors. Because of the people's continued support for him, India is moving forward confidently. Twenty-five crore people have been lifted out of poverty. The country has built 1.46 lakh kilometres of national highways and expanded airport infrastructure significantly. Despite global challenges and conflicts in West Asia, India remains among the countries with the lowest inflation rates due to the Prime Minister's policies,” CM Naidu added.