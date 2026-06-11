Sweden, Uzbekistan Ink First-Ever Migration And Mobility Agreement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Sweden and Uzbekistan have signed their first intergovernmental agreement on migration, which establishes a legal framework for promoting labor mobility, educational exchanges, and strengthening ties between the two countries.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Migration Agency.

The Agreement on Migration and Mobility, along with a joint declaration on the implementation of a pilot mobility program, was signed by the governments of Uzbekistan and Sweden. Uzbekistan described the documents as a state-guaranteed mechanism regulating opportunities for Uzbek citizens to legally work, study, and reside in Sweden.

Under the agreement, the two countries will cooperate in training qualified professionals for the Swedish labor market, particularly in healthcare, engineering, services, and caregiving. The initiative also envisages the creation of mechanisms to connect Uzbek job seekers with Swedish employers and expand academic exchange opportunities for students, doctoral candidates, and young researchers.

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