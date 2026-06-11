Onyx Coating Launches Knowledge Base And AI Assistant To Support Car Care Professionals Worldwide

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2026 1:03 am - The new Knowledge Base and AI Assistant deliver instant access to technical expertise, training resources, and intelligent support, helping automotive professionals improve productivity and application consistency worldwide.

Onyx Coating, a global leader in high-performance automotive protection solutions, has announced the launch of a comprehensive Knowledge Base and AI Assistant designed to support both existing and prospective partners with instant access to technical expertise, product information, and operational guidance.

The initiative reinforces Onyx Coating's long-standing commitment to partner empowerment, technical excellence, and scalable global support, offering automotive professionals a centralized digital platform that simplifies training, enhances productivity, and improves consistency across applications.

A centralized knowledge base built for professional growth

The newly launched Knowledge Base serves as a single source of truth for Onyx Coating partners, consolidating product specifications, application procedures, troubleshooting guides, best practices, and frequently asked questions in one easily accessible environment.

By centralizing critical information, the Knowledge Base enables partners to:

.Access up-to-date technical documentation instantly

.Standardize onboarding and training for new installers and staff

.Resolve application challenges quickly without relying on support teams

.Improve customer communication with accurate, confident recommendations

.Strengthen sales and upselling through clearer product positioning

“The Onyx Coating Knowledge Base was created to eliminate fragmented information and empower partners to operate independently and confidently,” said Ahmad Madi, International Sales Director at Onyx Coating.“When professionals have the right information at the right time, they deliver better auto detailing results, protect brand standards, and grow their businesses more effectively.”

AI assistant delivering 24/7 intelligent support

Complementing the Knowledge Base is Onyx Coating's newly introduced AI Assistant, a conversational support tool designed to provide partners with instant, context-aware answers to technical and operational questions.

The AI Assistant allows partners to:

.Real-time answers for PPF installation and ceramic coating application

.Access technical guidance and best practices 24/7

.Reduce time spent searching through documentation

.Accelerate decision-making during installations and sales processes

.Support training and onboarding through interactive learning

Unlike static manuals, the AI Assistant adapts responses to user intent, positioning it as a digital expert available at any time.

“Our AI Assistant represents a major step forward in how we support our partners,” Madi added.“It allows installers and distributors to work faster, make better decisions, and reduce downtime, all while maintaining high application standards. This is about future-proofing partner support in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Strengthening competitive advantage in the global car care market

The introduction of the Knowledge Base and AI Assistant further differentiates Onyx Coating within the professional car care and paint protection market. While many brands focus solely on product innovation, Onyx Coating is investing in technology-driven partner enablement, ensuring that product performance is matched by consistent application and support worldwide.

By reducing dependency on manual support channels, the platform also improves quality control, minimizes repetitive inquiries, and enables scalable global training across Onyx Coating's network of partners in more than 70 countries.

Supporting a broad portfolio of advanced protection solutions

The digital platform covers Onyx Coating's full range of solutions, including:

.Certified 10H and N1 ceramic coatings

.Paint Protection Films (PPF)

.Window films

.Professional detailing and surface care products

This ensures that partners receive accurate, standardized guidance across all product categories and use cases.

About Onyx Coating

Onyx Coating is driven by innovation, excellence, and a mission to protect vehicles on land, at sea, and in the air. As a global leader in high-performance automotive protection, the company offers advanced ceramic coatings, including certified 10H and N1 formulas, as well as premium paint protection films and window films engineered for superior durability and shine.

With a distribution network spanning more than 70 countries, Onyx Coating empowers automotive professionals worldwide through premium solutions, technical expertise, and ongoing support. The company operates under core values of integrity, excellence, innovation, teamwork, customer focus, and sustainability.

Join the Onyx Coating network

Car care professionals seeking to expand their offering of ceramic coatings, paint protection films, window tint, detailing solutions, and professional training are invited to partner with Onyx Coating.

For more information about partnership programs or to become an official Onyx Coating installer or distributor, visit or contact....