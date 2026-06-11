Congress Files Complaint Against BL Santosh For Post On Nehru, Savarkar

Complaint Filed Against BL Santosh Over Nehru Post

Congress workers on Thursday lodged a complaint against BJP national general secretary BL Santosh at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru, alleging that he made derogatory remarks against India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru through a social media post.

According to Congress leaders, the complaint was submitted after Santosh allegedly shared content claiming that Nehru had prevented Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from being honoured in Parliament. Party workers contended that the remarks were defamatory and sought legal action against the BJP leader.

Congress representatives said the complaint was initially not accepted by the police. However, following discussions with the concerned authorities, an official acknowledgement of the complaint was issued.

The development comes amid an ongoing political exchange between the Congress and the BJP over the legacy of former Prime Ministers as the NDA celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms.

Congress Seeks Wider Action on Social Media Defamation

Later in the day, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary S Manohar, along with a delegation of Congress leaders and workers, is scheduled to meet Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and submit a representation seeking strict action against social media posts that allegedly defame Congress leaders, freedom fighters and national icons.

The delegation is expected to urge the state government and law enforcement agencies to take appropriate legal and administrative measures against misinformation, derogatory content and alleged character assassination campaigns targeting historical figures on social media platforms.

Congress workers expressed concern over what they described as an increasing trend of objectionable content directed at leaders who played significant roles in India's freedom struggle and nation-building process.

Political Sparring Over Historical Legacy

The complaint comes a day after NDA leaders gathered in New Delhi to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 4,399 days in office, a milestone that marked him as the country's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms.

The issue has also triggered a political debate, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the BJP of "twisting and distorting history" while asserting that Jawaharlal Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)