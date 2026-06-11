DS2 And NESSI Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Accelerate European Dataspace Research

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 8, 2026 7:15 am - DS2 and NESSI signed an MOU to advance European R&D&I in ICT and secure data sharing. This partnership leverages DS2's cross-sector toolkit to drive innovation, knowledge exchange, and joint events.

London, UK, June 08, 2026 – The DS2 project announces a strategic understanding with NESSI (the Networked European Software and Services Initiative) to maximize the impact of research, development, and innovation (R&D&I) across Europe's digital landscape. The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishes a framework for ongoing cooperation in the ICT and data-sharing fields.

The DS2 project envisions the creation of a European, modular, and platform-neutral environment designed to break down industry silos and connect diverse dataspaces. On a mission to enable secure, trust-sensitive, cross-sector data sharing, DS2 makes it possible to share data between larger groups of entities, SMEs, and the public sector. This effectively expands the reach of data providers in one environment to consumers in entirely separate ones.

At the core of the DS2 project is the Inter-sectoral Dataspace Toolkit (IDT), which breaks down industry verticals by enabling decentralized and secure data exchange for the development and management of complex apps. The IDT provides common standards and a flexible architecture supporting multiple modules for dataspace and data operations. While specific modules are developed within the project and tested across key sectors (Precision Agriculture, Green Deal, and CityScape) they are designed to be deployed flexibly based on the distinct needs of individual dataspace owners and can be complemented by further modules beyond the project.

NESSI advances R&D&I in software, data, and digital services to strengthen the global competitiveness of the European tech sector. Beyond technical infrastructure, NESSI focuses on socio-economic frameworks, such as technology sovereignty, open-source adoption, and digital skills. Working closely with the European Commission, NESSI ensures software and AI remain central to Europe's strategic digital agenda.

The MOU outlines a comprehensive partnership designed to leverage both NESSI's and DS2's strengths. The non-exhaustive list of joint activities includes:

.Knowledge Exchange: Sharing insights, best practices, and research outcomes to deepen understanding of the European data and software ecosystem.

.Widespread Dissemination: Distributing project results and findings to relevant stakeholders and interested industry parties.

.Active Participation: Co-organizing and supporting industry events of various scales.

.Exploitation of Outcomes: Jointly investigating opportunities to leverage DS2 project outcomes and pursue new R&D initiatives.

.Joint Publications: Authoring collaborative materials to promote impactful project findings.

The collaboration marks a milestone for both organizations, emphasizing a shared commitment to delivering actionable results.

“DS2 is one of the first NESSI stimulated RTD projects in Horizon Europe and we see DS2 is delivering tangible results – we look forward to a practical demonstration to our members in July,” said Mike Fisher, Secretary General, NESSI.

“After great cooperation between DS2 partners, we want to achieve maximum Research and Innovation impact in the ICT and data sharing fields. This MOU with NESSI is perfect to achieve this,” said Stuart Campbell, DS2 Conceptor and Technical Manager, ICE Founder and CEO.