TN To Roll Out VB-G RAM G From July 1 Despite Higher Fiscal Burden

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has decided to implement the Centre's revamped Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) from July 1, despite concerns over the significantly higher financial commitment required from the state under the revised funding structure.

The scheme will be implemented under a 60:40 cost-sharing formula, with the Union government bearing 60 per cent of the expenditure and the state government contributing the remaining 40 per cent. Under the new arrangement, the Centre has allocated Rs 7,585.49 crore for Tamil Nadu.

Officials said the state would be required to contribute Rs 3,034.19 crore during the remaining nine months of the current financial year to facilitate implementation of the programme.

The annual financial commitment under the revised structure is expected to range between Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, substantially increasing the burden on state finances.

According to senior officials, Tamil Nadu has consistently been among the leading states in implementing rural employment and livelihood programmes over the past two decades and is keen to continue providing employment opportunities and livelihood support to rural households. However, they acknowledged that the revised funding pattern represents a major departure from the earlier arrangement, under which the state's financial contribution was considerably lower.

Officials recalled that concerns over changes in the funding structure of Centrally sponsored rural employment programmes had been raised with the Union government in the past, particularly regarding their impact on state finances.

Apart from the fiscal implications, Tamil Nadu has also expressed reservations over certain operational provisions included in the revised scheme guidelines. Officials pointed out that restrictions on undertaking employment-related works for up to 60 days in selected districts could adversely affect rural livelihoods and limit employment opportunities during critical periods.

They argued that such restrictions may not adequately reflect local agricultural cycles and seasonal employment requirements, especially in districts where farming patterns differ from national averages.

Despite these concerns, the state government has decided to proceed with the rollout from July 1.

Administrative preparations are currently underway, with departments coordinating implementation plans and operational arrangements to ensure the scheme is launched smoothly across rural Tamil Nadu.

Officials said the government remains committed to sustaining rural employment and livelihood generation while adapting to the new funding framework introduced by the Centre.