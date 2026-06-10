Mathura Launches Fire Safety Drive In Hotels After Deadly Delhi Blaze

Authorities in Mathura have launched a week-long special drive to inspect fire safety arrangements in hotels and guesthouses across the district, following the recent fire incident in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which claimed 23 lives.

City Magistrate Anupam Mishra said the inspections are being carried out jointly with the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) to ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms. He said the drive aims to verify not only whether fire safety equipment has been installed in hospitality establishments but also whether such systems are functional and maintained as per prescribed standards.

"A special week-long drive is being conducted to check fire safety standards in all hotels and guesthouses in Mathura. The inspection is verifying whether fire safety measures have been installed as per rules and whether they are functional. Notices are being issued to building owners and managers regarding deficiencies found," Mishra said.

Officials said the inspection drive is part of a broader preventive exercise to avoid incidents similar to recent fire-related accidents in urban establishments. During the ongoing checks, authorities have so far inspected more than a dozen hotels, and the process is continuing across different parts of the district.

According to officials, establishments found lacking adequate fire safety arrangements are being issued notices for immediate compliance. They added that follow-up action will be taken against those failing to rectify violations within the stipulated time frame.

The district administration has also indicated that the drive will cover all categories of commercial lodging units, including small guesthouses, to ensure uniform adherence to safety norms.

Details of the Malviya Nagar Fire

The inspection campaign comes amid heightened concern over fire preparedness in public and commercial buildings, with authorities across several districts stepping up enforcement of safety regulations in the wake of recent incidents. In the Malviya Nagar fire incident, the death toll rose to 23 after one more person succumbed to injuries during treatment, officials said.

The concerned authorities identified that the deceased is a foreign national who passed away while undergoing medical care.

With this latest fatality, the total number of deaths in the tragic fire incident has now reached 23.

Several others are still reported to be undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

The fire incident in Malviya Nagar had earlier caused multiple casualties and severe burn injuries to several people.

Preliminary Investigation Findings

Meanwhile, Preliminary findings by the Delhi Fire Services suggest that the devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar may have originated near the staircase on the ground floor, with sealed windows allegedly hampering escape routes for occupants, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Services sources, some material kept near the staircase on the ground floor is suspected to be the point of origin of the blaze. The fire allegedly started there and continued to spread rapidly through the building.

Officials stated that the exact nature of the material and the precise cause of the fire can only be established after a detailed forensic investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)