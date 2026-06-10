Bitcoin Extends Gains As US Inflation Surges To 3-Year High

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin extended its post-CPI bounce, reclaiming key ground near the $60,000 to $62,000 zone and trading around $62,400 after a volatile session sparked by the latest US inflation data. The May CPI number came in line with economists' expectations, helping to cushion a potentially hawkish surprise and lending some support to risk assets as traders recalibrate policy bets.

Prices surged roughly 2.5% intraday, rebounding from earlier declines and testing the longer-term footing of a recovery narrative that has been rattled by shifting inflation dynamics. The move underscored that even when inflation prints register at multi-year highs, the absence of an outsized surprise can still catalyze meaningful bullish reversals in bitcoin and other risk-on assets. Economists had anticipated a 4.2% headline CPI for May, with the print matching that forecast and easing the urgency for immediate policy tightening chatter from the Federal Reserve. This interpretation drew on coverage from major outlets, including Reuters, which highlighted that the reading aligned with market expectations.

May CPI rose 4.2% year over year, with a 0.5% monthly increase; core CPI rose 2.9% year over year and 0.2% month over month, according to the report. Bitcoin, after dipping earlier in the session, rose about 2.5% to around $62,410, reclaiming the critical support band near the 200-week moving average and the $60,000–$62,000 region. The price action suggests a potential near-term relief rally, but the chart remains complicated by ongoing resistance near key moving averages and a bear-flag setup on shorter timeframes. A downside scenario points to a target near $57,800 if BTC breaks below the flag's lower boundary, while a bullish breakout beyond resistance could open a path toward the $64,000–$68,000 area in June, aligning with key Fibonacci retracements.

Key takeawaysCPI prints in line with forecasts, shaping market expectations

The May CPI report showed inflation hitting 4.2% year over year, driven in large part by increases in energy and gasoline prices, a consequence of renewed geopolitical tensions that have fed into energy markets. On a monthly basis, headline inflation rose 0.5%, while the core index-stripping out food and energy-advanced 2.9% year over year and 0.2% month over month. The horizontal reading of 4.2% for headline CPI matched economists' consensus, removing the risk of a hotter surprise that might have forced the Federal Reserve into a more aggressive stance in the near term.

For crypto traders, the data reinforced a familiar dynamic: higher inflation can complicate the inflation/deflation trade, but the absence of an outsized surprise keeps expectations for central-bank policy somewhat flexible. In practical terms, the in-line print reduced the immediate risk of a drastic policy pivot, allowing traders to view BTC 's price as reacting to a more stable macro backdrop rather than reacting to a single, outsized move in the inflation series. As Reuters reported, markets were positioned for the number, and the result aligned with those expectations, helping to support a cautious, risk-on tilt entering the trading session.

Technical setup: bears and bulls contend for near-term control

From a chart perspective, Bitcoin rallied into resistance zones after finding support around the 200-week exponential moving average-a long-term anchor many traders watch for major trend changes. The rebound carried BTC back toward the upper end of a critical zone that has anchored sentiment in prior drawdowns, roughly within the $60,000–$62,000 band. However, the immediate picture on shorter timeframes remains nuanced.

On the four-hour chart, BTC appears to be navigating a bear-flag pattern, a formation that often signals a continuation of a prior downswing if the price breaks below the lower trend line. In this case, the risk is that the bounce could be a pause before the next leg lower rather than the start of a sustained uptrend. If a breakdown occurs, the measured downside target sits near $57,800 in June, representing a roughly 7.6% slide from current levels.

Conversely, a decisive breakout above the flag's upper boundary and a confluence of resistance near the 20-period and 50-period moving averages could invalidate the bearish setup and open room for additional upside. In that scenario, BTC could push toward the $64,000–$68,000 range in June, aligning with upside Fibonacci retracement levels of approximately 0.236 and 0.318. That path would signal renewed momentum beyond the immediate post-CPI bounce and could attract fresh buying from traders looking to ride a more constructive macro tilt.

What comes next for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market

The trajectory of bitcoin in the weeks ahead will hinge on a mix of macro data, central-bank messaging, and the evolving risk appetite of market participants. With inflation stabilizing at a level that markets had already priced in, traders will be scanning for any shift in the Fed's communication or new data that could tilt expectations toward tighter or looser policy. In the near term, BTC faces a tug-of-war between the potential for a continued relief rally if the broader market remains constructive and the risk of a renewed test of support if selling pressure intensifies or if risk sentiment cools abruptly.

Investors and builders alike should watch how BTC behaves around the critical levels discussed: a decisive test of the 200-week EMA, a breach of the bear-flag boundaries on shorter horizons, and the ability to establish a sustained move beyond resistance bands. The outcome will not only shape the next leg for bitcoin but could also set a tone for altcoins, risk assets, and capitalization trends across the crypto market.

As the market digests inflation data and looks ahead to the next round of economic releases and policy outlooks, traders should remain prepared for a choppy environment where macro signals and technicals can diverge in the short term.

Readers should monitor ongoing inflation readings, Fed commentary, and critical price levels close to the 200-week EMA and the $60k–$62k zone, as these factors will likely determine whether the current bounce evolves into a broader rally or a continuation of volatility-driven sideways action.

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