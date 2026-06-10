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Tilray Brands, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - Tilray Brands, Inc.: Said its Tilray Medical Germany division announced the launch of ARXTM, its first premium medical cannabis brand developed and cultivated in Germany. Tilray Brands, Inc. shares T are trading up $0.19 at $7.38.
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