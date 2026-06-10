Defender Flaw Exposes Windows Systems To Takeover Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">A newly disclosed Microsoft Defender exploit has raised fresh concern among security teams after researchers said it could allow a local attacker to gain SYSTEM-level privileges on fully patched Windows machines.

The vulnerability, named RoguePlanet by its publisher, was released with proof-of-concept code under the alias MSNightmare, adding to a turbulent sequence of Windows and Defender disclosures that have tested Microsoft's patching process and the wider debate over vulnerability disclosure. The issue has not yet been assigned a public CVE, and Microsoft had not issued a dedicated advisory for RoguePlanet at the time of review.

RoguePlanet is described as a race-condition flaw in Microsoft Defender that can, when successful, spawn a command prompt with NT AUTHORITYSYSTEM privileges. That level of access is among the most serious outcomes for a local privilege-escalation flaw because it can allow an attacker who already has a foothold on a machine to disable protections, tamper with files, deploy additional payloads or move deeper into a network.

The proof-of-concept was published on GitHub and includes C++ code and a compiled executable. The repository states that the exploit has been tested on Windows 11 official and Canary builds, as well as Windows 10 systems with June 2026 patches installed. The publisher described the exploit as inconsistent across machines, saying it reached full reliability on some systems while failing or requiring repeated attempts on others.

A third-party security firm said it had reproduced the exploit on a fully patched Windows 11 system carrying the June update, lending weight to the claim that the issue affects current builds rather than only outdated installations. The same analysis indicated that application allowlisting could block execution of the public proof-of-concept, although that does not remove the underlying software weakness.

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The immediate risk is greatest where attackers already have local access through stolen credentials, malware, exposed remote access tools or another exploit chain. Local privilege-escalation bugs are rarely the first step in an intrusion, but they are often decisive in turning limited access into full compromise. For enterprise defenders, that makes RoguePlanet important even before a formal severity score is published.

The disclosure comes after a busy patch cycle for Microsoft. The June 2026 Patch Tuesday release addressed 200 vulnerabilities, including three publicly disclosed zero-days and 33 flaws rated critical. That volume has increased pressure on administrators already managing emergency Defender updates issued in May after two separate Defender vulnerabilities were added to the US known-exploited list.

One of those May flaws, CVE-2026-41091, involved improper link resolution before file access in Microsoft Defender and allowed local privilege elevation. It carried a CVSS score of 7.8 and affected Microsoft Malware Protection Engine versions before 1.1.26040.8. The second, CVE-2026-45498, involved denial-of-service conditions in Defender components. Both were treated as exploited vulnerabilities and carried urgent remediation deadlines for federal systems.

RoguePlanet appears to sit within the same broader pattern: security products that perform privileged file operations can become attractive targets when their own handling of links, mounts, symbolic paths or remediation actions is flawed. Defender runs with elevated authority because it must inspect, quarantine and manipulate files across the operating system. That privileged role gives attackers a high-value target if they can influence what the service opens, moves or rewrites.

The MSNightmare repository claims the exploit does not work as written on Windows Server because standard users cannot mount ISO images, while asserting that server editions may still be vulnerable if the technique is redesigned. That server claim remains unverified and should be treated cautiously until Microsoft or independent researchers publish additional analysis.

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The disclosure has also revived friction between Microsoft and independent researchers. The same researcher persona has been linked to earlier public releases involving Defender and other Windows components, including BlueHammer, RedSun, GreenPlasma and YellowKey. Some of those were later addressed through security updates, while the publication of working exploit code before coordinated patch availability drew criticism from parts of the security community.

For organisations, the practical response is to verify that Defender engine, platform and security intelligence updates are current, review endpoint telemetry for unexpected SYSTEM-level shells, and restrict execution of unsigned or unapproved binaries. Microsoft's current Defender security intelligence page lists engine version 1.1.26050.11 and platform version 4.18.26050.15 as the latest available line at the time of review, underscoring the need to check component versions rather than rely only on monthly operating-system patch status.

Security teams should also harden standard-user environments, limit local administrator rights, monitor suspicious mount activity, and test controls against privilege-escalation attempts. Application control, attack-surface reduction rules, endpoint detection coverage and rapid isolation procedures can reduce the chance that a local flaw becomes a domain-wide incident.