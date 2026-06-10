Diesel Production At HPCL Rajasthan Refinery To Begin This Month: Chief Secretary

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 10 (IANS) Chief Secretary V. Srinivas on Wednesday directed that maximum utilisation of products manufactured at the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery be ensured within the state to strengthen Rajasthan's industrial ecosystem and generate new opportunities for investment, employment and revenue growth.

He informed that diesel production at the refinery is set to commence this month, marking a significant milestone in the state's flagship energy project.

Diesel and LPG will be the first products to roll out from the refinery.

Once fully operational, the refinery will produce approximately 4 million metric tonnes of diesel annually, along with around 1 million tonnes each of petrol and polypropylene, besides a range of petrochemical products, including LLDPE, HDPE, butadiene, benzene, toluene and sulphur.

Chairing a virtual review meeting from New Delhi on the development of an in-state marketing network for refinery products, Srinivas said the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery is a prestigious project for the state, in which the Rajasthan government holds a 26 per cent stake.

He noted that diesel and LPG would be the first products to be produced after the refinery becomes operational.

The Chief Secretary stated that the refinery is expected to produce nearly 4 million metric tonnes of diesel annually.

To facilitate the marketing and utilisation of refinery products within Rajasthan, he directed the constitution of a high-level coordination committee under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Aparna Arora.

The committee will include HPCL Director (Marketing) Amit Garg and representatives of the concerned departments.

Srinivas said the refinery is set to begin production as a result of the continuous monitoring and efforts of Chief Minister and Mines Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

He emphasised that the project will not only strengthen the state's economy but also create significant new avenues for industrial development and employment.

He further directed that possibilities be explored for establishing fuel outlets to market refinery products through various state government institutions and agencies.

These include the State Motor Garage, Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, Police Department, Prisons Department, Rajasthan Tourism Department properties and district-level establishments.

He also suggested examining the feasibility of establishing POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants) outlets at district vehicle pools across the state.

Additional Chief Secretary Aparna Arora informed that, once fully operational, the refinery will annually produce approximately 4 million tonnes of diesel, 1 million tonnes of petrol and 1 million tonnes of polypropylene, along with products such as LLDPE, HDPE, butadiene, benzene, toluene and sulphur.

She said coordinated efforts are being undertaken with various departments to create a robust market for refinery products within Rajasthan.

She further informed that Hindustan Petroleum has proposed establishing around 300 POL retail outlets across the state.

HPCL has been asked to identify suitable locations and submit a proposal to the state government so that land can be allotted at District Level Committee (DLC) rates, wherever feasible.

Arora said the refinery will provide a major boost to Rajasthan's industrial ecosystem, create large-scale employment opportunities and strengthen the state's economic growth.

She directed the General Administration Department, Roadways, Home Department, Prisons Department, Home Guards and Rajasthan Tourism Department to assess the feasibility of setting up fuel outlets and submit their recommendations to the Petroleum Department.

HPCL Director (Marketing) Amit Garg informed that the company has prepared an action plan for establishing 300 retail outlets in Rajasthan and is keen to partner with state government departments and undertakings to meet their fuel requirements.

He also informed that a solar power plant is being established at the refinery to support its energy needs.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, General Administration, Naveen Jain; Director (Petroleum) Awadhesh Singh; Special Secretary (Mines) Namrata Vrishni; Joint Secretary (Home) Manish Goyal; Managing Director, Rajasthan Roadways, Purushottam Sharma; Joint Secretary (Revenue) Ramnarayan Badgujar; and senior officials from HPCL and the Petroleum Department.