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Spokes Digital Announces Exclusive Webinar Revealing How Top Cannabis Dispensaries Leverage AI To Drive Massive Revenue And Traffic
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Spokes Digital, Inc., a leading digital marketing agency that has generated over $1 billion in revenue for cannabis clients, today announced an upcoming live webinar titled "How Top Cannabis Dispensaries Use AI to Drive More Revenue & Traffic."
Scheduled for Thursday, June 25th, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT, the session will be hosted by Spokes Digital's Founder & CEO, Varun Patel, alongside Chief Growth Officer, Lauren Laplante.
Unlocking the AI Growth Playbook for Cannabis Retailers
As the cannabis market becomes increasingly competitive, the highest-performing dispensaries are moving past simple automation. Instead, they are deploying artificial intelligence to actively drive qualified traffic, increase conversion rates, boost Average Order Value (AOV), and foster long-term customer loyalty.
This webinar will pull back the curtain on the exact AI growth playbook helping cannabis retailers scale revenue while successfully navigating the complex suspension free landscape of Google and Meta advertising.
"AI is transforming the entire customer journey," says Varun Patel, Founder & CEO of Spokes Digital. "We want to show cannabis retailers how to take a customer from an ad click to a personalized product recommendation, straight through to a high-value checkout and repeat purchase."
Key Takeaways for Attendees
Participants will walk away with actionable strategies to scale their operations, including:
Suspension Free Growth: AI-powered strategies tailored for Google & Meta Ads.
Conversion Optimization: Turning clicks into customers by improving landing page performance.
Maximizing Value: Proven tactics to increase AOV, repeat purchases, and Customer Lifetime Value (LTV).
Next-Gen Tools: A live demonstration of Ask Bud-i and Spokes Digital's AI Marketing Assistant to guide shoppers and capture crucial customer insights.
Who Should Attend
This webinar is tailor-made for cannabis founders, e-commerce and retail leaders, and marketing teams managing digital performance who want to scale quickly and compliantly.
Exclusive Attendee Bonus
To kickstart compounded growth for attendees, Spokes Digital is offering a Free AI-Powered Budtender integration (a $1,200 value) to eligible participants who join the live session.
Event Details & Registration
Date: Thursday, June 25th, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET
Hosted By: Varun Patel (Founder & CEO) & Lauren Laplante (CGO)
Registration Link: Secure Your Ticket on Eventbrite
Direct Access: Join via Zoom on Event Day
Social Event: RSVP on LinkedIn
About Spokes Digital
Spokes Digital is the premier digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in this industry since 2017. With a track record of delivering exceptional growth and ROI for more than 300 clients, we combine deep compliance knowledge with creative advertising and data-driven strategies to empower dispensaries and e-commerce brands nationwide.
Media Contact:
Leeza Thomas
Chief Digital Officer, Spokes Digital
Email: [email protected]
Scheduled for Thursday, June 25th, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT, the session will be hosted by Spokes Digital's Founder & CEO, Varun Patel, alongside Chief Growth Officer, Lauren Laplante.
Unlocking the AI Growth Playbook for Cannabis Retailers
As the cannabis market becomes increasingly competitive, the highest-performing dispensaries are moving past simple automation. Instead, they are deploying artificial intelligence to actively drive qualified traffic, increase conversion rates, boost Average Order Value (AOV), and foster long-term customer loyalty.
This webinar will pull back the curtain on the exact AI growth playbook helping cannabis retailers scale revenue while successfully navigating the complex suspension free landscape of Google and Meta advertising.
"AI is transforming the entire customer journey," says Varun Patel, Founder & CEO of Spokes Digital. "We want to show cannabis retailers how to take a customer from an ad click to a personalized product recommendation, straight through to a high-value checkout and repeat purchase."
Key Takeaways for Attendees
Participants will walk away with actionable strategies to scale their operations, including:
Suspension Free Growth: AI-powered strategies tailored for Google & Meta Ads.
Conversion Optimization: Turning clicks into customers by improving landing page performance.
Maximizing Value: Proven tactics to increase AOV, repeat purchases, and Customer Lifetime Value (LTV).
Next-Gen Tools: A live demonstration of Ask Bud-i and Spokes Digital's AI Marketing Assistant to guide shoppers and capture crucial customer insights.
Who Should Attend
This webinar is tailor-made for cannabis founders, e-commerce and retail leaders, and marketing teams managing digital performance who want to scale quickly and compliantly.
Exclusive Attendee Bonus
To kickstart compounded growth for attendees, Spokes Digital is offering a Free AI-Powered Budtender integration (a $1,200 value) to eligible participants who join the live session.
Event Details & Registration
Date: Thursday, June 25th, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET
Hosted By: Varun Patel (Founder & CEO) & Lauren Laplante (CGO)
Registration Link: Secure Your Ticket on Eventbrite
Direct Access: Join via Zoom on Event Day
Social Event: RSVP on LinkedIn
About Spokes Digital
Spokes Digital is the premier digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in this industry since 2017. With a track record of delivering exceptional growth and ROI for more than 300 clients, we combine deep compliance knowledge with creative advertising and data-driven strategies to empower dispensaries and e-commerce brands nationwide.
Media Contact:
Leeza Thomas
Chief Digital Officer, Spokes Digital
Email: [email protected]
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