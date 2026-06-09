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What Is The Most Crowded Trade In Foreign Exchange Right Now And Why Is It Risky
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The foreign exchange market is approaching a point where the issue of positioning is gaining in importance relative to the fundamental backdrop. Over the past couple of weeks, some trends have emerged that could be explained by the development of crowded trades, namely those involving USD or carry trades.
Although the fundamentals supporting those positions look pretty strong, traditionally, positioning at very high levels is often associated with surprises. Positioning Becomes Crucial in FX Markets As mentioned before, today the dollar is underpinned by higher interest rates and delayed expectations of easing, while the number of carry trades is growing. As a result, traders may face certain risks due to insufficient diversification. Under crowded trade conditions, traders' decisions may depend not only on the fundamental background or monetary policies. Market positioning may become an additional important factor. Why Crowded Trades May Be Very Problematic Firstly, it should be noted that a crowded trade isn't necessarily bad, as it can represent a sound macroeconomic rationale for investment. However, there is always the risk that many market participants trade in one direction, and they may face difficulties in acting in the case of a reversal. It happens because:
Although the fundamentals supporting those positions look pretty strong, traditionally, positioning at very high levels is often associated with surprises. Positioning Becomes Crucial in FX Markets As mentioned before, today the dollar is underpinned by higher interest rates and delayed expectations of easing, while the number of carry trades is growing. As a result, traders may face certain risks due to insufficient diversification. Under crowded trade conditions, traders' decisions may depend not only on the fundamental background or monetary policies. Market positioning may become an additional important factor. Why Crowded Trades May Be Very Problematic Firstly, it should be noted that a crowded trade isn't necessarily bad, as it can represent a sound macroeconomic rationale for investment. However, there is always the risk that many market participants trade in one direction, and they may face difficulties in acting in the case of a reversal. It happens because:
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Traders attempt to get out of the positions together
Stop-loss orders may be set at the same price
Liquidity may reduce rapidly when prices move fast
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There is a transition from“risk-on” mode to“risk-off”
Liquidations start rapidly
Significant corrections are made in carry trades
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Not overexposing themselves to the prevailing macroeconomic story
Analyzing various indicators of market positioning and sentiment
Setting stop-loss orders in case of a downtrend
Anticipating higher volatility and faster movements
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