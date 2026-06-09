Zelensky: If We Have 600 Drones And Missiles, Russians Can Feel This War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the head of state said this during a joint press conference with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries.

"Russia attacks us with mostly 650 drones plus from 35 to 100 missiles per day. We respond. Of course, we do not have a competitive number for today, but we use 300-350, when we increase funding, we will have a competitive number to respond to them. Russia understands that if we will have 600 plus drones and missiles, then they will feel this war like we feel it. They feel it at home," he said.

Zelensky noted that the enemy is already trying to influence the course of attacks, in particular by using electronic warfare to divert drones from their course. The president said that the Ukrainian side also uses electronic warfare against drones, but to protect civilian infrastructure. He emphasized that the Russians strike kindergartens and schools.

Ukraine can not accept peace agreements with Russia without its participation - Zelensky

At the same time, the head of state noted, the Russian Federation can use such electronic warfare technologies to destabilize the situation in Europe, including in Finland and the Baltic states, as well as for informational influence and spreading narratives about alleged Ukrainian attacks.

Zelensky stressed that this was what the Russians had wanted from the very beginning: to divide them and reduce support for Ukraine among European societies.

The president noted that Ukraine is proposing to develop the Drone Deal format. According to him, this is not only about selling drones, but also about transferring expertise and fast-track response procedures. Training of specialists is also envisaged.

"We are ready to send to all these countries where we see even potential risks our expert group to teach, train, and defend against such cases," he said.

In addition, the head of state stressed the need for sanctions pressure on Russia as one of the key tools for deterring aggression.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky, during the Ukraine-NB8 summit in Estonia, has already held bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Finland, Latvia, and Sweden.

Photo: screenshot from video