Rockbreaks Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Discovers New Gold Zone At Santa Fe Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) reported the first drill results from its 2026 exploration program at the Santa Fe Mine Project in Nevada, including the discovery of a previously unrecognized gold zone west of the Slab open pit. The new“Slab West” zone returned multiple mineralized intercepts, including 35.0 meters grading 0.34 g/t gold equivalent and 61.0 meters grading 0.26 g/t gold equivalent, and remains open in all directions.

Lahontan also reported that geotechnical drill hole CAL26-02C intersected 90.8 meters grading 0.44 g/t gold equivalent below the current Calvada resource pit shell, including 12.3 meters grading 1.22 g/t gold equivalent. The company said the Slab West discovery has the potential to add significant new gold resources at Santa Fe, while the Calvada results further support confidence in the project's existing resource model as it advances toward permitting and a targeted mine construction timeline in 2027.

To view the full press release, visit

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq (48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (16,760,000 tonnes grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael Lindholm, CPG, Independent Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lindholm was not an author for the Technical Report* and does not take responsibility for the resource calculation but can confirm that the grade and ounces in this press release are the same as those given in the Technical Report. For more information, please visit our website: .

Please see the“Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project”, Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.