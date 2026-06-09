Bihar Govt Issues New Guidelines For Coaching Institutes

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 9 (IANS) In a significant move aimed at regulating private coaching institutes and safeguarding students' interests, the Bihar government has initiated measures to curb arbitrary practices by coaching centres across the state, including the capital city of Patna.

The government has issued fresh guidelines for coaching institutes and warned that strict action will be taken against those found in violation of the prescribed norms.

According to the new directives, all coaching institutes will be required to provide complete details of their enrolled students to the respective district administrations. The move is intended to enhance transparency, improve oversight, and enable authorities to monitor students' academic engagement more effectively.

The state government has also directed that coaching institutes must not conduct classes during the official teaching hours of schools and colleges. This provision aims to ensure that regular classroom education remains the primary focus for students enrolled in educational institutions. However, the restriction will not apply to students who have already completed their school or college education and are attending coaching classes independently.

The Education Department has been instructed to formulate detailed regulations and implementation mechanisms for these directives. Officials believe the new framework will help establish greater accountability among coaching centres while protecting students from excessive academic pressure and irregular practices.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared the information through a post on X, stating that the government remains committed to strengthening discipline, transparency, and quality within the state's education system.

“Prioritising the interests of students in the state, important directives have been issued to the Education Department regarding the operation of coaching institutes. It will be mandatory for all coaching institutes to provide the relevant district administration with details of the students enrolled with them,” Choudhary said.

He further said that no coaching institute should operate during the scheduled teaching hours of schools and colleges. This provision will not apply to students who have completed their regular school or college education.

“The Education Department has been directed to formulate regulations in this regard. Ensuring discipline, transparency, and quality teaching within the education system is our commitment,” the Chief Minister added.

The government's decision is expected to bring greater regulation to Bihar's rapidly expanding coaching sector and ensure that educational institutions function in a more transparent and student-centric manner.