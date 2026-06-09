Turkmenistan To Establish AI Competence Center
According to the minister, the center will support the country's digital development priorities, conduct research and help train highly qualified specialists in artificial intelligence and related technologies.
Khudaygulyyev said the Ministry of Communications is also preparing to launch pilot projects with international partners focused on the use of AI in transport and logistics corridor management, forecasting in the oil and gas sector, and water resource optimization in agriculture.
The minister noted that the capacity of Turkmenistan's international internet channels has increased tenfold over the past three years, creating a foundation for the development of digital services, e-commerce and cross-border data exchange.--
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