Azerbaijan Banks Association And Retail Networks Development Union Sign Memorandum (UPD.)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 10:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Azerbaijan Banks Association and the Retail Networks Development Union at the International Finance and Banking Summit in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports.

The "International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States" is taking place in Baku on June 9-10.

The summit is designed as a high-level platform to accelerate the integration of the financial systems of regional and Turkic-speaking states into the global financial space.

The event is being held with the support of the Council of Banking Associations of Turkic States (CBATS), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, banking associations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye, the Kazakhstan Financiers Association, and other partner organizations.

Visa Inc. is the summit's global partner.

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