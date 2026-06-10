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Deloitte Middle East Launches Tax Operate To Help Organizations Strengthen Compliance And Modernize Tax Operations
| New technology-enabled model supports end-to-end tax functions and helps organizations manage growing regulatory complexity.
Middle East, June, 2026 – Deloitte Middle East has announced the launch of Tax Operate in the region, a new offering designed to help organizations manage and transform their tax functions through scalable, technology-enabled operating models. As tax environments become more complex and regulatory expectations continue to rise, organizations are under increasing pressure to strengthen compliance while maintaining operational efficiency. Tax Operate supports end-to-end tax operations, helping businesses streamline processes, improve governance, and maintain operational control through sustainable delivery models. Unlike traditional advisory engagements focused on one-off transformation projects, Tax Operate is designed for ongoing operational delivery. The offering combines domain expertise with technology-enabled processes to support the full lifecycle of tax operations, including compliance, reporting, process standardization, and operational governance. Delivered through flexible co-sourced and outsourced models, Tax Operate enables organizations to access Deloitte's specialist tax, regulatory and industry expertise while maintaining oversight and control of their tax function. This offering helps businesses strengthen governance, improve efficiency, and manage growing complexity through more scalable and resilient operating models, leveraging Deloitte's deep industry knowledge. Beyond day-to-day operational support, what differentiates Tax Operate is organizations' access to Deloitte specialists who understand the evolving regulatory landscape and the broader strategic implications of tax transformation across complex business environments. The offering also reflects the growing need for organizations to respond to rapidly evolving global tax regulations, including frameworks such as the OECD's Pillar Two global minimum tax where applicable. By modernizing tax operating models and embedding technology-enabled processes, Tax Operate helps organizations build resilient tax functions that can adapt to regulatory change while enabling continuous improvement. Basit Hussain, Partner & Tax Operate Leader, Deloitte Middle East, said:“Tax functions today face increasing regulatory scrutiny and operational complexity. Organizations need sustainable models that strengthen compliance while improving efficiency and governance. Tax Operate combines deep technical expertise, technology-enabled processes and scalable delivery models to help businesses manage their tax operations with greater confidence and control.”
|In this press release, references to“Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press. About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP: Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) (DME) is a shareholder in Deloitte EMEA BV (EMEA), which is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). Deloitte EMEA and DTTL do not provide services to clients. Services may be provided by the EMEA shareholders or their affiliates, which are separate and independent legal entities. Deloitte EMEA BV, a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Belgium (Deloitte EMEA), is a Member Firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME's presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME's affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate. DME provides services throughout 26 offices in 14 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff. About Deloitte: Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the“Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as“Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Deloitte provides leading professional services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets and enable clients to transform and thrive. Building on its 180+year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's over 470,000 people worldwide work together every day to make an impact that matters at
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