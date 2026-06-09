Gardant Communities Nationwide Honored With 2026 National Bronze Quality Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Gardant is proud to announce that 25 of its managed senior living and memory care communities have been honored with the 2026 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

The national accolade highlights provider organizations that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of residents through exceptional, continuous quality care.

"We are incredibly proud of our teams across the country who have earned this prestigious recognition," said Julie Simpkins, Co-CEO of Gardant. "At Gardant, our mission is built on providing residents with the love, compassion, and dignity they deserve. Earning 25 Bronze awards this year is a direct reflection of our staff's daily dedication to elevating clinical standards, enhancing resident vitality, and fostering communities where seniors and adults with physical disabilities truly thrive."

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous, three-level process evaluated by trained industry experts against the nationally recognized Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework. The framework guides healthcare and senior living organizations toward superior performance, ultimately maximizing the quality of life for long-term care residents. The Bronze level serves as the foundational step on this journey, requiring providers to build a comprehensive organizational profile that aligns their vision, mission, core strengths, and performance challenges.

“Earning the Bronze Quality Award reflects a strong commitment to continuous improvement and delivering quality care every day,” said AHCA/NCAL President & CEO Clif Porter.“Congratulations to this year's recipients for taking this important step in the quality journey. We are excited to see all they will accomplish in the years ahead.”

This year's recognition marks a monumental milestone for Gardant, bringing the total number of Bronze Quality Awards earned by Gardant-managed communities to 94 over the past five years.

The 2026 Gardant-Managed Award Recipients Include:

Illinois Assisted Living & Supportive Living Communities

.Cambridge House of Maryville

.Cambridge House of O'Fallon

.Cambridge House of Swansea

.Carriage Crossing of Arcola

.Churchview Supportive Living

.Eagle Ridge of Decatur

.Emerald Glen of Olney

.Grand Victorian of Crystal Lake

.Heritage Woods of Chicago

.Heritage Woods of Sullivan

Indiana Assisted Living Communities

.Glasswater Creek of Whitestown

.Grand Victorian of Greenwood

.Grand Victorian of Zionsville

.Green Oaks of Goshen

.Green Oaks of Valparaiso

.Sweet Galilee at the Wigwam

.Vita of Marion

.Vita of New Whiteland

.Vivera Senior Living of Jeffersonville

Ohio Assisted Living Community

.The Village of Westerville

West Virginia Assisted Living Community

.Cedar Grove Assisted Living

Maryland Assisted Living Community

.Gull Creek Senior Living

Memory Care Communities (Illinois & Indiana)

.White Oaks at Heritage Woods of South Elgin (IL)

.White Oaks of Spring Street (IL)

.Keepsake Village of Columbus (IN)

This year, the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since 1996, more than 8,000 providers across the country have participated in the program to strengthen operations, improve health outcomes, and enhance the lives of staff and residents alike.

The 2026 National Quality Award recipients will be formally celebrated during Delivering Solutions 26, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, taking place October 11–14, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Gardant

Gardant was established on the foundational principle that operating senior living communities with dignity, deep compassion, and enriched services inherently drives financial and operational success. As a premier manager of senior housing, assisted living, and memory care communities, Gardant's expertise lies in developing and operating environments that inspire physical and emotional vitality in residents. Over the past five years alone, Gardant-managed communities have achieved a combined 94 Bronze National Quality Awards, illustrating a company-wide culture dedicated to continuous improvement and operational excellence.

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