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Behavioral Healthcare Center Launches Campaign To Promote Positive Values In Schools
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Daam Behavioral Healthcare Center, one of the centers under the umbrella of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, has launched a campaign titled 'moral example' to raise awareness of good manners and reinforce moral values and behaviors among school students awareness lectures and interactive activities tailored to different educational levels, the campaign aims to promote setting a positive example and instilling a sense of individual and social responsibility campaign's first event was held at Al Arqam Academy for Girls, targeting 273 students included programs and activities designed to strengthen the values of respect, cooperation, honesty, and responsibility, helping to build a positive and cohesive school environment of Community Awareness at Daam, Hussain Al Harami, said that the campaign seeks to promote moral values and responsible behavior, recognizing schools' role in character development and in fostering ethical practices that contribute to social cohesion is committed to implementing interactive awareness programs for children and adolescents that take into account their developmental needs and help instill in them good manners by means of modern and engaging methods, Al Harami added, campaign coordinator, Sara Al Sulaiti said that the campaign relies on interactive activities and innovative educational tools that encourage active student participation and the practical application of moral values in daily life campaign delivers age-appropriate awareness-raising content that reinforces respect, cooperation, honesty, and responsibility will resume in September and October as part of Daam's ongoing plan to promote behavioral awareness and strengthen moral values across educational institutions, contributing to the development of a conscious generation capable of making a positive impact on society.Daam Behavioral Healthcare Center Qatar Foundation moral example CAMPAIGN
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