A Final Shot At Glory: 5 Cricketers Who Can Call It Quits After Women's T20 WC 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) As the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, fans across the globe are preparing for more than just a battle for the trophy. For several of the game's most celebrated names, the tournament will mark the final chapter of remarkable international careers that have inspired a generation of cricketers.

With the competition set to begin on June 12 in England and Wales, a number of experienced stars are expected to take the field one last time on the global stage. Here are five players who could retire from international cricket after the Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

1. Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

One of the finest all-rounders in women's cricket, Sophie Devine has already confirmed that the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup will be her final international assignment. A powerful batter and a dependable bowler, Devine has been a pillar of New Zealand cricket for more than two decades.

Having stepped away from ODIs in 2025, she now has one final opportunity to help the White Ferns defend their World Cup success. Her T20I career includes 3,719 runs, highlighted by her aggressive stroke play and match-winning ability. The 36-year-old has also taken 128 wickets in 154 matches.

2. Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand)

Veteran fast bowler Lea Tahuhu is also set to bring the curtain down on her international career after the tournament. Known for her pace, aggression and competitiveness, Tahuhu has been one of New Zealand's most successful seamers.

She signed off from ODIs as her country's leading wicket-taker in the format and enters her final tournament with nearly 100 T20I wickets to her name. Her experience will be crucial to New Zealand's hopes of a memorable farewell campaign.

3. Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Few players have left a bigger mark on women's cricket than Suzie Bates. The former New Zealand captain remains one of the most accomplished batters in the history of the game and is widely expected to retire after the World Cup.

Bates is the leading run-scorer in Women's T20I cricket and among the most prolific performers in ODIs. Across a career spanning nearly 20 years, she has combined consistency, longevity and leadership, while also contributing valuable wickets with the ball. Bates has scored 4720 runs in 183 T20I matches. The 38-year-old has also taken 62 wickets.

4. Megan Schutt (Australia)

Australia pace spearhead Megan Schutt has already announced that the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be her final ICC event. Since making her debut in 2012, Schutt has established herself as one of the most successful fast bowlers in women's cricket.

With more than 300 international wickets and multiple world titles to her name, the Australian quick will be aiming to finish her career by helping her team add another trophy to its collection. Scutt has taken 152 wickets in 125 T20i matches.

5. Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)

For a time, it appeared that cricket fans had seen the last of Shabnim Ismail in South African colours post her side's defeat at home in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The legendary fast bowler's most recent appearance for the Proteas came in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup final, where she claimed her 122nd and 123rd T20I wickets. However, Ismail reversed her international retirement in May and returns as South Africa's leading wicket-taker in the format. Her pace, experience and ability to strike in key moments make her one of the most feared bowlers in the competition.

However, the 37-year-old might again say goodbye to international cricket after the multi-national tournament concludes in England.