Helen Thompson Media Named Agency Of Record For WB Liquors Beginning June 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- San Antonio, TX - June 2026 - Helen Thompson Media (HTM), a leading full-service Advertising & Media Agency, today announced that it has been selected as the new Agency of Record for WB Liquors, the Texas based retail chain known for its curated selection of spirits, wines, and specialty beverages. The partnership officially begins June 2026 and will encompass brand strategy, creative development, digital marketing, and media planning.

WB Liquors, which has served customers across Texas and New Mexico for more than five decades, is entering a new phase of growth. The company selected Helen Thompson Media for its strategic approach, data driven insights, and proven ability to elevate regional and national brands.

“WB Liquors has a long tradition of delivering exceptional service and standout product selection,” said Jonathan Beaullieu, Chief Connection Officer for Helen Thompson Media.“We couldn't be more excited to partner with such a cool brand, and the team at WB is second to none. We jived beautifully through the whole onboarding process and look forward to driving some big numbers as we head deeper into 2026.”

As agency of record, HTM will lead integrated marketing initiatives designed to strengthen WB Liquors' brand identity, expand its digital footprint, deepen customer loyalty, and drive sales online and in stores.

“We're excited to welcome Helen Thompson Media as our agency of record,” said Adriana Sanchez, Director of Marketing for WB.“Their vision and strategic expertise align perfectly with our goals for the future. We look forward to working together to bring fresh energy to our brand and better serve our customers across every market.”

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they prepare for a dynamic period of expansion and innovation.

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About Helen Thompson Media

Established in 1989, Helen Thompson Media is a full-service Advertising & Media Agency that helps companies across Texas, San Antonio and markets nationwide navigate an ever-changing advertising landscape through a modern marketing approach focused on strategy, adaptability, and measurable results. Known for its collaborative approach, the agency partners with brands across industries to elevate their presence, accelerate growth, and deliver meaningful business outcomes.



About WB Liquors

WB Liquors is a family owned retailer offering a wide selection of spirits, wines, and specialty beverages across Texas. With a focus on customer service, product expertise, and community engagement, WB Liquors has been a trusted destination for shoppers for more than 50 years.