Classics & Supercars Festival Concludes In Baku
The festival showcased a wide range of classic cars, sports cars and supercars.
Among the exhibits were vehicles from the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation's collection, alongside automobiles presented by private car owners who registered to participate in the event.
The two-day festival attracted automobile enthusiasts and visitors interested in rare and high-performance vehicles.
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