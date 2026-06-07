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Classics & Supercars Festival Concludes In Baku

Classics & Supercars Festival Concludes In Baku


2026-06-07 02:38:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Classics & Supercars Festival, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Nazar Holdings, has concluded after taking place on June 6–7 at the Seaside National Park in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival showcased a wide range of classic cars, sports cars and supercars.

Among the exhibits were vehicles from the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation's collection, alongside automobiles presented by private car owners who registered to participate in the event.

The two-day festival attracted automobile enthusiasts and visitors interested in rare and high-performance vehicles.

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AzerNews

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