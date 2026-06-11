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2026 Sohn Tokyo Investment Conference: Date, Speakers, Tickets, And How To Attend

2026 Sohn Tokyo Investment Conference: Date, Speakers, Tickets, And How To Attend


2026-06-11 02:06:12
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) The 2026 Sohn Tokyo Investment Conference takes place on October 16, 2026 in central Tokyo, bringing the classic Sohn format to Japan with a full day of high-conviction Japanese single-stock ideas. The event is organized by the Karen Leung Foundation, the same organization behind the Sohn Hong Kong Investment Conference.

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    2026 Sohn Tokyo: date, venue, and organizer Where the proceeds go 2026 Sohn Tokyo speakers and format Tickets Conference partners Hedge Fund Alpha's Sohn Hong Kong coverage Sohn Tokyo 2026 FAQ
2026 Sohn Tokyo: date, venue, and organizer
    Date: October 16, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Location: Central Tokyo, Japan Organizer: The Karen Leung Foundation, in partnership with the Sohn Conference Foundation Expected attendance: 100 to 150 investors

Because Sohn Tokyo is run by the same team as Sohn Hong Kong, attendees can expect the same idea-first structure: a Main Stage of single-stock pitches, a Next Wave program for emerging managers, and a cocktail reception...

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