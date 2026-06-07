Specialists At Daoud Khan Hospital Perform Complex Muscular Surgery

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Specialists at the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan Hospital Complex have successfully performed surgery on a patient suffering from a rare and advanced muscular disorder caused by paralysis of the perineal muscles.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Health Affairs Command of the General Staff of the Ministry of National Defence said the condition had developed due to an imbalance in muscle strength, impaired coordination of body movements and abnormal tension in certain muscles, leaving the patient with serious health complications.

According to the statement, a team of specialists led by Dr. Wali Ahmadzai successfully carried out the operation and treated the patient.

The patient had previously sought treatment at several hospitals across the country but had been unable to find an effective solution. The statement said the patient eventually made a full recovery after undergoing surgery at the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan Hospital Complex.

The statement added that the hospital's medical services are primarily intended for military personnel and their families.

However, since the Islamic Emirate returned to power, the facility has also been providing healthcare services to civilian patients daily after 3:00 p.m., in addition to treating military patients.

hz/sa