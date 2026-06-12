Elon Musk Becomes World's First Trillionaire After Spacex Listing

SpaceX offered 555.6 million shares at $135 each, valuing the company at about $1.77 trillion. Musk, who owns roughly 42% of the company, stood to see his personal fortune rise above the trillion-dollar mark if the valuation holds.

Before the public listing, Musk's net worth was estimated at about $696 billion, already making him the world's richest person. Analysts estimate the value of his SpaceX stake alone at between $743 billion and $866 billion.

The SpaceX debut marks one of the largest public listings in history and highlights the growing influence of technology and space industries in global financial markets. Investors have closely followed the company because of its dominance in commercial space launches, satellite services and government contracts.

The development comes as Musk continues to lead several major companies, including SpaceX, Tesla and X. His growing economic and political influence has drawn both praise from supporters and criticism from those concerned about the concentration of wealth and power.

Economists note that much of Musk's fortune remains tied to stock valuations and could fluctuate significantly with market conditions. Even so, the SpaceX listing represents a historic moment in global finance and could make Musk the first individual ever to reach a net worth of $1 trillion.