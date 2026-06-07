EU Formally Bans Brazilian Meat From September Over Antimicrobial Rules The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Trade

Key Facts

- The move: The European Union formally adopted its ban on Brazilian meat, with a regulation signed June 4 and published in the EU Official Journal on June 5.

- The date: The ban takes effect on September 3, 2026, unless Brazil demonstrates compliance before then.

- The reason: The Commission says Brazil has not shown it meets EU rules on antimicrobial use in livestock; Brazil disputes this.

- The scope: It covers beef, poultry, horse meat, fish, honey and casings, removing Brazil from the EU's list of approved exporters for those goods.

- The stake: The EU is one of Brazil's top meat markets, buying about 368,000 tonnes worth roughly $1.8bn in 2025.

The EU ban on Brazilian meat is now formal: a regulation published in the bloc's Official Journal on June 5 confirms that beef, poultry, fish, honey and other animal products from Brazil will be barred from September 3 over antimicrobial-use rules, unless Brazil proves compliance first.

RTAsk Rio TimesAsk about Latin American markets, currencies, and companies - answered from our reporting and live data asking → What the EU ban on Brazilian meat does

The European Commission formalised the decision in a regulation signed on Thursday, June 4, and published in the EU Official Journal the following day. The text removes Brazil from the list of countries cleared to export several categories of animal products to the bloc.

The measure covers beef, poultry, horse meat, fish, honey and casings. In practice, those goods will not be allowed into the 27-member market from September 3 unless Brazil meets the bloc's requirements before the deadline.

It is the legal confirmation of a step the EU first announced on May 12. The earlier announcement was a committee vote; the June regulation is the binding act that gives it effect.

Why the EU is acting

The stated reason is antimicrobial use in livestock. EU rules bar imports of animal products from systems that use certain antimicrobials to promote growth, a concern tied to the wider problem of antimicrobial resistance.

According to the Commission, Brazil did not provide sufficient guarantees that it complies with those requirements across the production chain. Brussels says it removed Brazil from the approved list for that reason, making it the first country dropped on these specific grounds.

The Commission has framed the move as enforcement of existing standards rather than a trade measure. It has said exports could resume once Brazil demonstrates that it meets the rules.

Antimicrobial resistance has become a growing priority for European regulators, who argue that routine use of such drugs in livestock contributes to drug-resistant infections in humans. Brussels insists trade deals do not override those sanitary standards.

Brazil, for its part, argues that its controls meet international norms and that the European concerns can be addressed. The two sides have engaged on the issue, and the Commission says it will keep working with Brazilian authorities toward compliance.

How much trade is at stake

The numbers are significant. Brazilian trade data show the bloc bought about 368,000 tonnes of Brazilian animal products in 2025, with the value of the affected meat trade put at roughly $1.8bn a year.

The EU ranks among Brazil's largest meat markets, behind China and, for beef, the United States. Brazil is the world's largest beef exporter, so even a market of this size is a meaningful share rather than the bulk of its sales.

A prolonged ban would force exporters to redirect volumes to other buyers, a process that can depress prices if supply piles up faster than new markets absorb it. The big Brazilian processors have diversified customer bases, but Europe is a premium destination that is not easily replaced.

The timing is politically awkward. The ban was formalised just weeks after the EU-Mercosur trade agreement provisionally entered into force on May 1, a deal already opposed by European farmers who fear competition from South American imports.

Brazil's response and what comes next

Brazil has rejected the decision and pledged to overturn it. In a joint statement, the foreign, agriculture and trade ministries said the country would take all necessary steps to return to the approved list and keep exports flowing.

The government defends its sanitary system as robust and internationally recognised, noting that Brazil is the world's largest exporter of animal protein. The country's animal-protein association, ABPA, said it was monitoring the process and was confident Brazil could prove compliance.

Brasília submitted documentation in late May and has asked the EU for a transition period. Officials stress that exports are continuing normally for now, since the ban does not bite until September.

The dispute also raises a practical question for exporters about lead times. Shipments take weeks to reach Europe, so producers and traders must factor the September cut-off into contracts signed in the meantime.

Other Mercosur members, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, remain on the approved list. That selective treatment underlines that the EU is framing this as a country-specific compliance issue rather than a blanket move against South American meat.

The episode adds friction to a trade relationship that the new EU-Mercosur deal was meant to smooth. For background on the sector, see our Brazil agribusiness 2026 guide and our reporting on the parallel EU fish-export dispute.

Frequently asked questions

When does the EU ban on Brazilian meat take effect?

The ban takes effect on September 3, 2026. It was formalised in a regulation published in the EU Official Journal on June 5, after being announced in May.

Which products are affected?

The ban covers beef, poultry, horse meat, fish, honey and casings. Those Brazilian products will not be allowed into the EU from the deadline unless Brazil demonstrates compliance.

Why is the EU banning Brazilian meat?

The European Commission says Brazil has not shown it complies with EU rules on the use of antimicrobials in livestock. Brazil disputes this and defends its sanitary system.

Can the ban be reversed?

Yes. The Commission says exports can resume once Brazil proves compliance. Brazil has pledged to overturn the decision and has requested a transition period.

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