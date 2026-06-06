Hydroblok Introduced For Moisture Prone Concrete Environments

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 6, 2026 12:30 am - InduraFloors Inc. announced HydroBlok Finishing Systems, a moisture-tolerant floor coating technology developed to address coating performance challenges associated with moisture vapor transmission and unpredictable concrete slab conditions.

Developed by InduraFloors Inc., HydroBlok was introduced to address persistent moisture-related performance challenges contractors, facility managers, and property owners regularly encounter throughout the flooring industry. Rather than being developed as a competing product, HydroBlok was engineered as a practical solution intended to help improve reliability and long-term coating performance under difficult slab conditions.

HydroBlok was originally brought to market in 2021 and quickly gained industry attention following recognition as a top up-and-coming product at the World of Concrete 2022 event. Following the product's release, market demand exceeded the company's manufacturing capacity, leading InduraFloors to expand operations, acquire larger facilities, and increase production capabilities.

The company is now re-entering the market with expanded manufacturing capabilities positioned to support growing demand for moisture-tolerant floor coating systems designed for challenging concrete environments.

HydroBlok Finishing Systems were developed in response to ongoing industry challenges associated with moisture-sensitive concrete coating applications. Real-world concrete conditions are often unpredictable and frequently differ from ideal installation environments many coating systems are designed around. Moisture vapor transmission, slab variability, previous substrate conditions, and environmental exposure continue to contribute to coating failures throughout residential, commercial, and industrial applications across the flooring industry.

According to InduraFloors, HydroBlok was engineered specifically to help reduce issues commonly associated with conventional floor coating failures under challenging slab moisture conditions. The system was designed to support improved adhesion performance and long-term coating stability where concrete conditions may otherwise create increased installation risk or long-term performance concerns.

The company states that the practical field conditions contractors encounter during real-world installations played a central role throughout the development process. Rather than focusing primarily on rapid installation cycles, HydroBlok was developed around long-term reliability, moisture tolerance, and real-world field performance.

HydroBlok Finishing Systems are intended for use across a variety of residential, commercial, and industrial floor coating applications, including garage floor systems, workshops, commercial facilities, service areas, and concrete environments where moisture-related coating concerns may exist.

Jonah Klein, Founder and Chief Coatings Engineer at InduraFloors Inc., stated:

“Our objective was never simply to create another coating product for the marketplace. HydroBlok was developed to address real-world moisture and concrete performance issues the industry has struggled with for years. We engineered the system around reliability, long-term performance, and practical field conditions contractors actually encounter every day.”

InduraFloors states that HydroBlok was designed to help reduce coating failures commonly associated with moisture-related slab conditions, including bubbling, adhesion loss, and delamination that can affect conventional floor coating systems under unpredictable concrete environments.

Following increased market demand after the product's original introduction, the company expanded operations and manufacturing capabilities to support larger-scale production and broader product availability moving forward. InduraFloors states that the company's current operational expansion was driven primarily by customer demand and the need for greater manufacturing capacity to support future growth.

Further information regarding HydroBlok Finishing Systems can be found at

Company Contact Information

InduraFloor

1220 251st Street, Harbor City, CA 90710 United States

Sales: 657-789-0895

Technical Support, Application Procedures, and Product Information: 657-272-1113