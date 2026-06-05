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Ares Strategic Mining Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 03:25 PM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc: Announces a significant vote of confidence from Company leadership, with members of management and insiders committing approximately $990,112.65 to acquire common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.28 per share, representing approximately 3.53 million shares. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading up one cent at $0.28.
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