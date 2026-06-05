'Report Corruption Directly': KP CM Unveils New Complaint Cell

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Friday inaugurated a dedicated Anti-Corruption Desk, enabling citizens to directly report complaints related to corruption and administrative irregularities.

A special helpline, 091-9222451, has been launched for corruption-related complaints, while dedicated complaint desks have also been established for residents of Zamung Kor and government-run shelter homes.

During a visit to the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Afridi personally interacted with citizens through the complaint cell, listened to their concerns, and reviewed feedback regarding the resolution of public complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said he had promised the public that every complaint would be addressed and assured citizens that anyone reporting administrative or financial misconduct would find the provincial government standing by their side.

He urged the public to come forward and register complaints, pledging that the government would ensure effective action on all genuine grievances.

“Today, we are presenting practical proof of our commitment to the people,” Afridi said, adding that the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell, established in line with the vision of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was being further strengthened and made more effective.

The chief minister announced that complaints could also be submitted through WhatsApp, email, Facebook, and X, allowing any citizen with a mobile phone to directly reach the government.

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Afridi said he would personally monitor public complaints and oversee their resolution, emphasizing that the government would not allow citizens' concerns to be ignored or permit any form of injustice.

“We will treat every complaint as our own issue and work to resolve it,” he said, assuring citizens that the government stands with them and remains committed to public welfare.

He further stated that only policies serving the interests of the people would be implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and that public trust and provincial interests would remain central to all government decisions.

The chief minister also directed complaint cell staff to maintain a courteous attitude toward complainants and ensure the prompt resolution of their grievances.