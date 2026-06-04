MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering

June 04, 2026 2:30 PM EDT | Source: Brompton Funds Limited

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - (TSX: PWI) (TSX: PWI.A) Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (the "Fund") is pleased to announce a successful overnight treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the "Class A Shares" and "Preferred Shares", respectively). Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $41.8 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 11, 2026 and is subject to certain closing conditions. The Fund has granted the Agents (as defined below) an over-allotment option, exercisable for 30 days following the closing date of the offering, to purchase additional Class A Shares and Preferred Shares up to such number as is equal to 15% of the number of Class A Shares issued at the closing of the offering.

The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $13.60 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 8.8%(1)(2) on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.40 per Preferred Share to yield 6.2%.(2)

The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., and Scotiabank and included Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., CI Investment Services Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Ventum Financial Corp., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

The Fund invests in a globally diversified and actively managed portfolio (the "Portfolio") consisting primarily of dividend paying securities of power and infrastructure companies selected by Brompton Funds Limited.

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