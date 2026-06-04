Sarath Bets On AI Infrastructure Growth Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Thailand's richest man Sarath Ratanavadi is preparing a 140 billion baht expansion through Gulf Development Pcl over five years, placing data centres, digital infrastructure and power supply at the centre of one of Southeast Asia's most ambitious corporate bets on artificial intelligence demand.

The plan, worth about $4.3 billion, reflects a sharp turn by Gulf from its traditional base as a power producer into a broader infrastructure group linking electricity generation, telecommunications, cloud services and industrial logistics. The investment push comes as Thailand seeks to position itself as a regional data hub, helped by rising demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence workloads and data-localisation capacity across Southeast Asia.

Gulf's strategy is built around a simple commercial premise: AI facilities need vast, reliable and increasingly low-carbon electricity. Data centres are among the most power-intensive assets in the digital economy, and operators are under pressure to secure stable energy supply while meeting sustainability commitments from global technology clients. Gulf's existing position in gas-fired power, renewable energy and utilities gives it an advantage that pure technology infrastructure firms may struggle to match.

Sarath, Gulf's chief executive and controlling figure, has spent years reshaping the group from a conventional energy developer into a conglomerate with exposure to telecoms, satellites, digital platforms and cloud infrastructure. The merger of Gulf Energy Development and Intouch Holdings created a larger listed platform linked to Advanced Info Service, Thailand's biggest mobile operator, and Thaicom, the satellite company. That structure gives Gulf access to telecom traffic, enterprise clients and digital distribution channels that can support its data-centre ambitions.

The investment programme is expected to support new data-centre capacity, related infrastructure and power projects needed to serve hyperscale and enterprise customers. Gulf has already moved into the sector through partnerships involving global technology names and regional operators, while its digital arm has explored cloud and AI services designed for corporate and government clients. The company's first major data-centre project has become a reference point for its expansion into facilities that can host high-density computing workloads.

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Thailand's broader investment environment has also shifted in Gulf's favour. Authorities have approved large-scale data infrastructure projects from global technology players, including server and data-processing investments across Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao. Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and ByteDance-linked operations have all announced or pursued major commitments in the country, intensifying competition but also validating Thailand's role in the regional digital economy.

For Gulf, the opportunity lies not only in renting data-centre capacity but also in selling bundled infrastructure: power, connectivity, cloud access and long-term operational reliability. That model could create recurring income and reduce dependence on regulated returns from power generation. It may also help Gulf deepen its relationship with large technology clients seeking local partners that understand land, energy approvals, grid constraints and domestic regulatory requirements.

The group's financial position gives it room to move, though the scale of the programme will be closely watched by investors. Gulf reported strong first-quarter earnings for 2026, helped by its energy operations and profit contribution from Advanced Info Service. Revenue growth and core profit gains have strengthened confidence in its ability to finance new projects, but data centres require heavy upfront spending and returns can depend on utilisation rates, long-term contracts and energy costs.

The timing is also sensitive. Across Asia, governments are competing for data-centre investment while confronting pressure on power grids, water use and land availability. Singapore's cautious approach to new data-centre capacity has encouraged developers to look at Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, but each market faces its own constraints. Thailand has industrial land, policy incentives and improving connectivity, yet grid readiness and clean-energy availability remain decisive issues for hyperscale clients.

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Gulf's renewable energy targets are likely to form part of its sales pitch. The company has set out plans to raise the share of renewables in its generation portfolio and reduce carbon intensity, while continuing to rely on gas as a stable baseload fuel. Its long-term LNG supply arrangements also point to a strategy that balances energy security with transition commitments, even as customers demand cleaner electricity for digital operations.

Sarath's expansion plan underscores how AI is redrawing corporate strategy beyond Silicon Valley. Energy groups, telecom operators and infrastructure funds are increasingly competing for the physical assets behind the digital boom. Gulf's bet is that Thailand's AI economy will be shaped as much by power plants, fibre networks and industrial sites as by software models and cloud applications.