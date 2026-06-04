World Cup 2026: The Complete Fan & Expat Guide

MENAFN - The Rio Times) WORLD CUP 2026 · MEXICO · USA · CANADA

Key Facts

- Dates: June 11 to July 19, 2026 - the first 48-team World Cup 2026, with 104 matches across 16 host cities in three countries.

- The opener: Mexico City's Estadio Azteca hosts the opening match on June 11 - the first stadium ever to stage games at three World Cups.