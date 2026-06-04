World Cup 2026: The Complete Fan & Expat Guide
Key Facts
- Dates: June 11 to July 19, 2026 - the first 48-team World Cup 2026, with 104 matches across 16 host cities in three countries.
- The opener: Mexico City's Estadio Azteca hosts the opening match on June 11 - the first stadium ever to stage games at three World Cups.
- Mexico's Latest in this story · updated June 4, 2026 Fresh reporting on this topic, refreshed automatically as new stories are published.
Jun 4Private Health Insurance in Mexico for Expats (2026) Jun 4Best Places to Live in Mexico: Choosing a City (2026) Jun 4Moving to Mexico Checklist: The First 90 Days (2026) Jun 4Shopping in Mexico for Expats: Stores and Delivery (2026) Jun 4Taxes in Mexico for Expats: Fiscal Residency (2026) Jun 4Safety in Mexico for Expats: A Practical Guide (2026) Jun 4Retirement in Mexico for Expats: Visas and Money (2026) Jun 4Buying Property in Mexico as a Foreigner (2026)
Fresh reporting on this topic, refreshed automatically as new stories are published.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment