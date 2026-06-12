Book On Latviaazerbaijan Historical Ties Presented In Riga

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The Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia, in cooperation with the publishing house Zinatne and the Riga Latvian Society, held a presentation of the book "Latvia and Azerbaijan: History Revealed Through Life Stories" by Azerbaijani researcher Nigar Sultanova, AzerNEWS reports.

The event, which took place at the Riga Latvian Society, was attended by officials from Latvian state institutions, members of the Saeima (Parliament), heads of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, representatives of local public, academic, and cultural circles, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community.

Published in English and Latvian by Zinatne Publishing House, the book explores the rich and enduring cultural and historical ties established between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Latvia more than a century ago. Particular attention is given to the Latvians who moved to Azerbaijan in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and founded the Baku Latvian Society, which celebrates its 120th anniversary this year. As the first comprehensive study of this subject, the publication also addresses contemporary Azerbaijan–Latvia relations.

Opening the event, Guntis Gailītis, Chairman of the Riga Latvian Society, recalled the exceptional role that the 158-year-old society has played in shaping Latvian national consciousness and expressed his pride in hosting the presentation of this important publication, which revives the historical connections between the two peoples.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Latvia, Elnur Sultanov, then spoke about the historical ties and the development of modern bilateral relations between the two countries. He emphasized the symbolic significance of the book's presentation coinciding with the 120th anniversary of the founding of the Baku Latvian Society, as the work sheds light on the lives of Latvians who lived in Azerbaijan in the early twentieth century. The ambassador expressed hope that the publication would contribute to expanding scientific exchanges and strengthening friendly relations between the two peoples.

The author of the book's foreword, Vilayat Guliyev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina and a literary scholar, noted that the extensive research not only reflects the historical ties between Azerbaijan and Latvia but also builds new bridges of friendship between the two countries. He described the book as an important scholarly contribution that reveals previously unknown chapters of a shared history for both Latvian and Azerbaijani audiences.

The book's author, Nigar Sultanova, subsequently delivered a detailed presentation on the research behind the publication. She explained that, during the long creative process, she carefully examined not only archival documents preserved in state archives but also letters and memoirs that bring to life the lesser-known aspects of history. The author stressed that the book illuminates the shared past of the two nations through the personal stories of Latvians who lived in Azerbaijan in the early twentieth century.

During the event, Nigar Sultanova was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the Latvian Ministry of Culture in recognition of her outstanding contribution to strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Latvia. The award was presented by Deputy Minister of Culture Ivars Āboliņš.

Later, Ingrida Segliņa, Chairperson of the Board of Zinatne Publishing House, and Venta Kocere, former Director of the Latvian Scientific Library of the University, addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of researching the shared historical heritage of the two countries and passing this knowledge on to future generations.

As part of the event, musician Leyla Aliyeva performed the Latvian song "Like Snow Falling on a Mountain Peak", written by Latvian writer and poet Jānis Jaunsudrabiņš during the years he lived in Baku, as well as the Azerbaijani folk song "Sarı Gəlin" accompanied by piano and guitar. In addition, Jaunsudrabiņš's short story "The Turkish Prisoner" was read to the audience.