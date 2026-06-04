Renting An Apartment In Argentina For Expats (2026) The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Argentina · Step by Step

Two markets. Furnished temporary rentals in dollars (no guarantor) and traditional unfurnished leases in pesos (guarantor required). The numbers. Palermo furnished studios run US$500 to US$800, one-bedrooms US$800 to US$1,300; Recoleta climbs higher. Contracts are free-form now. Since the rental law's repeal, terms, currency and indexation are negotiable. The guarantor wall. Traditional leases want a garantía - a local property deed - or a seguro de caución insurance policy instead. Watch the expensas. Building fees on top of rent can be substantial - always ask for the figure.

Key Facts

Buenos Aires housing runs on two parallel tracks - one built for foreigners, one that takes work to enter and pays off in price. This step of our Argentina series covers renting an apartment in Argentina: which track fits your stage, what things cost in the post-cheap-peso era, and how to clear the famous guarantor wall.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Argentina? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Track 1: the temporary market (start here)

Nearly every newcomer starts in the furnished temporary market: one-to-six-month contracts, priced in US dollars, no guarantor, utilities and expensas usually bundled. Expect Palermo studios at US$500 to US$800, one-bedrooms at US$800 to US$1,300, with Recoleta running US$1,200 to US$2,000 for polished one-bedrooms. Source them through the established platforms and inmobiliarias rather than social-media listings, insist on a written contract even for short stays, and treat the first month as paid reconnaissance: the building, the block and the neighbourhood teach you what no listing photo will.

Track 2: the traditional lease (the local price)

Unfurnished long-term leases run in pesos at noticeably lower effective rents - the reward for paperwork. Since the old rental law was repealed, contracts are freely negotiated: duration, adjustment index and even currency are whatever you and the owner sign, with periodic peso adjustments (commonly tied to an inflation index) standard. The gate is the garantía: owners traditionally want a guarantee anchored in a local property deed - something newcomers don't have. The modern workarounds: a seguro de caución (a guarantor-insurance policy from companies built for exactly this, costing roughly a month's rent), a larger deposit or months paid ahead, or an employer guarantee. With DNI and CUIL in hand - the earlier step of this series - every door opens easier.

The costs around the rent

Budget beyond the headline: expensas (building fees covering doorman, maintenance, sometimes heat) can add meaningfully to the monthly cost in doorman buildings - always ask for the current figure and whether it's“ordinarias” only. Utilities are billed separately in traditional leases; deposits run one month per year of contract by custom; and inmobiliaria commissions vary - in the capital, tenant-side commissions on residential leases are restricted, so push back if quoted one. Finally, the inflation reflex: in peso contracts, understand exactly which index adjusts your rent and how often, because that line is the contract.

The neighbourhood shortlist

For first leases: Palermo for the full expat ecosystem, Recoleta for elegance and calm, Villa Crespo for Palermo-adjacent value, Belgrano for families and space, San Telmo for bohemian tango-belt living at gentler prices. Our Buenos Aires city guide ranks them in depth. The veteran move: walk your shortlisted block at 11pm on a Friday before signing - Buenos Aires neighbourhoods change personality after dark, in both directions.

Frequently Asked Questions How much does rent cost in Buenos Aires?

Furnished temporary: studios US$500 to US$800 and one-bedrooms US$800 to US$1,300 in Palermo; Recoleta higher. Traditional peso leases run meaningfully cheaper in exchange for guarantor paperwork.

What is a garantía and do I need one?

The local-property-deed guarantee traditional leases demand. Foreigners substitute a seguro de caución insurance policy (about a month's rent), bigger deposits, or prepaid months.

Are rental contracts still regulated?

The former rental law was repealed - contracts are now freely negotiated on duration, adjustment index and currency. Read the indexation clause hardest.

What are expensas?

Monthly building fees on top of rent - doorman, maintenance, amenities. Ask the current figure before signing; in older towers it can surprise.

Which neighbourhood should I rent in first?

Palermo or Recoleta for the soft landing, Villa Crespo for value next door, Belgrano for families, San Telmo for character. Walk the block at night before committing.

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