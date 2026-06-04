Mexican Rental Law: Understanding Your Lease (2026) The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Mexico · Step by Step

The contract. The contrato de arrendamiento sets everything - term, increases, repairs; verbal promises don't survive it. The guarantor culture. Landlords want an aval or fiador with local property; foreigners substitute a póliza jurídica or extra deposit. Deposits. One month is custom; getting it back depends on the move-in inventory you photograph today. Increases. Annual rises are typically inflation-linked or pre-agreed in the contract - read that clause twice. Why screening is strict. Mexican eviction courts are slow, so landlords filter hard up front. Paperwork beats charm.

Key Facts

Our renting guide found you the apartment; this step makes sure the paper protects you. Mexican rental law and lease custom decide your deposit, your rent rises and your exit - here is the contrato de arrendamiento decoded clause by clause, plus the guarantor puzzle every foreigner meets.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Mexico? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Clause 1: parties, term and the exit doors

A standard lease runs twelve months, names every occupant, and matters most where it ends: check whether it renews automatically, how much notice each side owes (30 days is common custom), and what early exit costs - penalty clauses of one or two months' rent are normal and negotiable before signing, immovable after. Mexican leases bind hard: the law leans on contract freedom, so the document is your protection. Anything the landlord promised - the new fridge, the repainted wall - goes in writing or never happened.

Clause 2: the guarantor - aval, fiador, póliza

The famous hurdle: landlords traditionally demand an aval or fiador - a guarantor who owns property locally and co-signs your debt. New arrivals rarely have one, so the market built alternatives: the póliza jurídica, a paid legal-guarantee policy (roughly a half to a full month's rent, annually) that gives the landlord collection and eviction support and replaces the human guarantor; or, more bluntly, extra deposit or months paid ahead. Furnished and Airbnb-style rentals skip the requirement - which is exactly why this series tells you to start there and graduate to an unfurnished lease once your papers (residency card, RFC, bank statements) make you screenable.

Clause 3: money - deposit, increases, who fixes what

The deposit is customarily one month, returned after move-out inspection - and the single best protection is the move-in inventory: photograph every wall, appliance and pre-existing scratch, date it, and attach it to the contract or send it by email the same day. Increases live in the contract: typically annual, linked to inflation (the INPC index) or a pre-agreed percentage - if the clause says“to be negotiated,” negotiate it now, not in month eleven. Repairs follow the standard split: structural and major systems belong to the landlord; minor upkeep and damage you cause belong to you. Report problems in writing; WhatsApp counts and is the national notarial system of record.

Clause 4: if things go wrong

Knowing the landlord's reality explains your leverage: eviction through Mexican courts is slow, which is why screening is strict and the póliza industry exists. The flip side: a tenant who pays on time and documents everything holds a strong hand in deposit disputes - small-claims routes and consumer-protection offices (PROFECO for some disputes) exist, but the practical resolution is the paper trail plus the inventory photos. And the golden arrival rule worth repeating from our renting guide: never wire money before you've seen the apartment and hold a signed contract - deposit scams target exactly the newcomers this series is for.

Frequently Asked Questions What is an aval or fiador?

A guarantor with local property who co-signs your lease. Foreigners typically substitute a póliza jurídica - a paid legal-guarantee policy - or a larger deposit.

How much can my rent increase?

Whatever the contract says - typically an annual rise linked to inflation (INPC) or a fixed percentage agreed up front. The clause, not a statute, is your protection.

How do I make sure I get my deposit back?

A dated, photographed move-in inventory attached to the contract, written repair requests during the tenancy, and a joint move-out inspection. Paper wins deposit disputes.

Who pays for repairs?

Landlords handle structural and major systems; tenants handle minor upkeep and self-inflicted damage. Put every report in writing.

Can I leave before the lease ends?

Per the early-termination clause - commonly one to two months' penalty. Negotiate it before signing; it's fixed afterwards.

Renting an apartment in Mexico: the search RFC and CURP: the key IDs The first-90-days checklist

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