BONDUELLE - Monthly Statement Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights
|Date of the latest information
|Total number of shares forming capital
|Number of voting rights
|
2026.05.31
|
32 630 114
|
Theoretical Total
52 639 650
Actual Total*
52 012 263
*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights
Attachment
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Monthly statements of number of shares and voting rights as of 2026.05.31
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