Pakistani Military Operations Across Balochistan Raise Severe Human Rights Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, June 4 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Balochistan, Pakistani forces are conducting a massive military operation across several districts, deploying thousands of ground troops backed by gunship helicopters, artillery units, drones and armoured vehicles, local media reported, citing sources.

The operation, which began on Tuesday, has impacted several parts of Mastung, Kalat, Noshki, Kech, Khuzdar and Panjgur districts, with reports of casualties and arbitrary detentions sparking severe human rights concerns.

According to residents, mobile data and communication services have been suspended in multiple areas.

Pakistan military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed that intelligence-based operations were carried out across Balochistan, during which 17 individuals, described as "militants" were killed, The Balochistan Post reported.

Amid the ongoing military operation, one of the most significant incidents was reported in the Balbal area of Zehri in the Khuzdar district.

Reports suggest that helicopters were spotted over the area before the entry of a large contingent of security forces, followed by hours of search operations and gunfire.

According to family members and local political leaders, security personnel carried out a raid on the residence of tribal elder and former Khuzdar District Mayor Sardar Naseer Ahmed Musiyani.

During the operation, Mir Khalil Ahmed Musiyani, a local political figure and elected union council member, was reportedly shot and taken away in an injured condition, with his family later informed of his death.

Meanwhile, human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) strongly condemned the ongoing curfew imposed by Pakistani forces in the Balbal area of Zehri, describing it as“military barbarism" and a continuation of the "Baloch genocide".

According to the BYC, Pakistan's military helicopters carried out shelling in populated areas, while heavily armed security forces entered the town in armoured vehicles and opened fire, creating widespread panic and uncertainty among residents.

The rights body alleged that during the curfew, another young civilian, Umair Sumalani, was killed while travelling with his sister and other family members towards Khuzdar.

It added that several individuals were subjected to enforced disappearances at the hands of Pakistani forces.

“The ongoing curfew in Zehri, the extrajudicial killing of civilians, arbitrary detention of civilians, documented acts of violence, and enforced disappearances constitute serious violations of human rights,” the BYC stated.

The BYC called on national and international human rights organisations to closely monitor the situation in Zehrim, stressing that families of those detained have the right to know the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones.

Naseem Baloch, chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), expressed grave concern over the situation in Zehri, calling it a“collective punishment of an entire population".

“Zehri has been subjected to varying levels of curfew since August 2025. The people of the region continue to endure severe restrictions on their daily lives, with limited access to healthcare, education, transport and livelihoods. This is nothing less than collective punishment of an entire population,” Naseem posted on X.