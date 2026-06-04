Water Mission And Mwater Partner To Strengthen Remote Monitoring And WASH Program Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This Comprehensive Approach Optimizes Planning, Decision-Making, Monitoring, and System Management, Leading to More Efficient Water Service Delivery

N. CHARLESTON, S.C., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit, in partnership with mWater, a leading technology provider of free, open-access, data-driven management tools for the water, sanitation, and health sectors, is expanding its use of mWater as a unified platform for remote monitoring, WASH program management, and long-term service delivery.

The collaboration combines Water Mission's extensive expertise in remotely monitoring water treatment systems in developing contexts with mWater's expanded capabilities in mapping, data visualization, and software integration. Together, the organizations are advancing a more flexible, scalable platform designed to support Water Mission's global programs while also benefiting the broader water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector.

“Water Mission is expanding its use of mWater as a unified platform to support the full lifecycle of its programs, beginning with early planning and assessment and extending through implementation, monitoring, long-term operations, and sustainability,” said Water Mission Senior Director of Program Development Lara Lambert.“This adoption spans safe water, broader WASH initiatives, local church partnership programs, and disaster response, reflecting a comprehensive approach to strengthening service delivery across contexts.”

A key focus of the collaboration is the integration of Water Mission's remote monitoring expertise, based on a decade of experience. Through enhancements to mWater's expanded integrator tools, the platform will enable more flexible and scalable use of data from a wide range of sensors and system inputs. This functionality will reinforce the ability to monitor performance, identify issues, and manage water systems more effectively over time.

“Water Mission has a strong track record of technological innovation to expand access to safely managed water services,” says John Feighery, mWater Chief Operating Officer and co-founder.“We are very excited about this new partnership, which will demonstrate the potential for remote monitoring to support data-driven management in a scalable, global platform.”

In addition, mWater's mapping and visualization capabilities are strengthening Water Mission's planning and decision-making by providing clearer insight into communities, water assets, service areas, and operational performance. These improvements support more effective prioritization, resource stewardship, and long-term oversight.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology, field experience, and open-access data tools to enhance water service delivery and expand the impact of WASH programs globally.

CONTACT: Water Mission Contact: Gregg Dinino Director, Public Relations Water Mission M. +1.843.805.2097...