Toyota Launches 2026 Innova Crysta In India With Updated Design, New Features And Refreshed Cabin Theme

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the 2026 Innova Crysta in India, with prices starting at Rs. 19.72 lakh (ex‐showroom). The latest update to the popular MPV brings subtle exterior revisions, new convenience features, and a refreshed cabin theme, while continuing with the mechanical package that has long made it a favourite among private and fleet buyers.

On the outside, the updated Innova Crysta gets a redesigned radiator grille and revised front bumper garnish, lending the MPV a more premium and assertive look. At the rear, Toyota has updated the bumper garnish to further enhance road presence. While the changes are not extensive, they help freshen the appearance without altering the familiar silhouette.

Cabin Receives Contemporary Updates

Inside, Toyota has introduced new dual‐tone leather seat upholstery along with trim elements finished in Grace Copper. Dashboard panels, door trims, and bezels now feature copper accents and wood‐pattern inserts, giving the interior a richer and more contemporary feel. Detailing around the AC controls, switches, and rear seat‐back table has also been updated.

The feature list expands with the addition of a wireless charger and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). These join existing equipment such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, steering‐mounted controls, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

Powering the Innova Crysta is Toyota's tried‐and‐tested 2.4‐litre diesel engine paired exclusively with a five‐speed manual gearbox. The engine remains a key reason for the MPV's popularity, offering strong low‐end performance, relaxed cruising ability, and long‐distance comfort. Toyota claims fuel efficiency of up to 15 kmpl.

Safety equipment continues unchanged, including seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, ABS with EBD, and brake assist. The Innova Crysta maintains its blend of comfort, practicality, and dependability that has built a loyal customer base over two decades.

The updated model is available in five exterior colours: Platinum White Pearl, Super White, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Avant‐Garde Bronze Metallic.

The launch comes at a time when the Innova HyCross has increasingly become Toyota's flagship MPV. Despite this, the diesel‐powered Crysta continues to enjoy strong demand from buyers seeking durability and long‐distance comfort.

Industry reports suggest the Innova Crysta could be discontinued by 2027 as Toyota transitions towards newer electrified products. If so, this update may represent the final significant refresh for one of India's most successful MPVs before it eventually bows out of the market.