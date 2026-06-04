PM Modi To Visit Surat, Daman On June 5 Launch Major Development Projects

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Surat and Daman on June 5, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone for a series of major development projects worth more than Rs 22,600 crore.

The projects span key sectors including transportation, healthcare, industrial infrastructure, power, civil aviation, tourism, and maritime connectivity.

The Prime Minister's visit will begin in Gujarat. At around 2:30 p.m., he will visit Hazira in Surat district to review ongoing industrial operations and infrastructure projects. Later, at approximately 4:15 p.m., he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 18,800 crore in Surat. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

The projects being launched in Surat are aimed at strengthening road connectivity, industrial growth, power infrastructure, and healthcare services across Gujarat.

A key highlight of the visit will be the dedication of Packages VI and VII of the eight-lane access-controlled Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. The project is expected to significantly improve high-speed transportation, enhance logistics efficiency, and strengthen economic connectivity between Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of critical sections of National Highway-56. The project is expected to improve connectivity across tribal regions of the state and provide better access to the Statue of Unity, one of India's most prominent tourist destinations.

In the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a new 200-bed Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Surat. The facility has been equipped with modern healthcare infrastructure and will offer a range of secondary healthcare services. It includes a central laboratory, essential ancillary services, and round-the-clock emergency and trauma care facilities to ensure timely treatment of occupational injuries and medical emergencies.

Several industrial and utility infrastructure projects will also be inaugurated during the visit. These include the expansion of Gujarat's transmission network under the Inter-State Transmission System, which will strengthen power evacuation capacity and support growing industrial demand.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several initiatives undertaken by the Gujarat government. These include modern power distribution upgrades under the Revamped Reforms-Based Distribution Sector Scheme in Valsad, advanced effluent treatment and disposal facilities at the Dahej Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) and Sarigam Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), as well as essential utility infrastructure at the Jambusar Bulk Drug Park.

Following his engagements in Surat, Prime Minister Modi will also travel to Daman. At around 6:15 p.m., he will inaugurate the New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport and dedicate NAMO Hospital to the nation.

The new airport terminal is expected to significantly improve regional air connectivity and facilitate economic development in the region. Enhanced connectivity is likely to support tourism, trade, and investment opportunities across the union territory.

NAMO Hospital, which serves as the district hospital for Daman, has been designed to accommodate nearly 1,500 outpatients daily. The facility is expected to strengthen access to quality healthcare services and improve medical infrastructure for residents of the region.

Later, at around 7:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs 2,970 crore in Daman. He will also address a public gathering.

Projects worth around Rs 1,340 crore will be inaugurated or dedicated to the nation, while foundation stones will be laid for projects valued at nearly Rs 1,630 crore.

Among the major upcoming projects are the Iconic Bridge, the Daman Convention Centre, and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Campus in Daman. These initiatives are expected to strengthen infrastructure, attract investment, boost tourism, create employment opportunities, and improve the overall quality of life for local residents.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for four major projects in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep worth around Rs 885 crore.

The projects include the development of port facilities on both the eastern and western sides of Kalpeni Island and Kadmat Island. The proposed multipurpose jetties will enable year-round berthing of large passenger vessels, including cruise ships measuring up to 300 metres in length.

The new facilities will support efficient passenger and cargo movement while also providing integrated infrastructure for fish handling, fuel distribution, ice supply, and boat repair services. The projects are expected to enhance maritime connectivity, strengthen the livelihoods of local fishing communities, promote tourism, and contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the islands.